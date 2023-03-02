JRS EXPRESS is now the Official Nationwide Courier for Supreme Court of the Philippines

The Supreme Court of the Philippines aims to resolve and deliver resolutions to cases presented to them by the Filipino people in a fast and trustworthy manner, promoting honest service and nation-building – just like their official courier, JRS Express.

In accordance with Administrative No. 242-A2022, or Accreditation as Courier Service Provider of the Supreme Court, pleadings, motions, notices, orders, judgments, and other court submissions may now be sent through JRS Express. Litigants or parties may also send court documents like pleadings and motions to the Supreme Court using the official courier.

From left: Office of the Court Administrator Staff Lawyers, Jose Alejandro Claparols (Business Development Officer-JRS Business Corporation), Hon. Raul B. Villanueva (Court Administrator-Supreme Court of the Philippines), Jose Jaime Claparols (Sales & Marketing Head-JRS Business Corporation), Atty. Carlos Viktor Poblador (Managing Partner-Zamora & Poblador Law Offices Private Practice), Hernany P. Baure (Corporate and Legal Affairs Manager-JRS Business Corporation), Joan Escobia (Assistant Vice President-JRS Business Corporation), Lorena B. Custodio (Operations Manager-JRS Business Corporation), Atty. Roi Marru Pablo (Legal Council-JRS Business Corporation).

JRS Express is the leading courier company for next-day delivery services in the Philippines. It is a 100% Filipino-owned business and has been serving the people for 62 years.

JRS pride itself on focusing on nation-building, no shortcuts – with over 450 branches situated in major towns and cities across all 7,000+ islands in the country,

“Our primary purpose is to connect people and products with utmost efficiency and affordability,” John Paul Claparols, Administrative Officer-JRS Business Corporation said.

