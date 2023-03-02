It’s a hybrid weekend in Subic

As part of the pre-launch activities for its New Mobility for a Cleaner, Greener Philippines, CSBank (Citystate Savings Bank) is inviting the motoring public to experience and test drive two of the most popular hybrid vehicles in the market at Subic Bay, from March 3 to 5, 2023.

The New Mobility campaign focuses on hybrid and electric vehicles readily available in the Philippines. CSBank will also be introducing flexible and adaptable payment options designed for the convenience of its customers. The multi-brand partner dealership approach ensures the shortest possible waiting time for approved auto loan customers and nationwide reach where CSBank branches are located. With hybrids and electric vehicles exempt from color coding in Metro Manila and fluctuating fuel prices, there’s no better time to go hybrid and EV. Green cars contribute to the reduction of air and noise pollution too.

If you happen to be in the Subic area or decide to drive and spend the weekend, check out these hybrid vehicles and go for a test drive. All that’s needed is a valid driver’s license to experience hybrid in Subic.

Nissan Kicks e-Power: One of the most popular hybrids that recently entered the Philippine automotive market, this electric-driven, gas-charged hybrid is a nimble 5-seater that has shown good reviews in recent years. The Nissan Kicks e-power promises to be an exciting ride as it attracts the younger generation with a price point that is attainable to young professionals. The Nissan Kicks test drive will be at the Emerald Manor Crown Peak Gardens, Upper Cubi, Subic Bay Freeport. The test drive unit is courtesy of Nissan Bataan. For info, contact their sales unit at 09188542750.

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid: If you’re in the market for a sleek 7-seater that has more space and is ideal for a growing family, then the Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid is your bet. The Ertiga employs the combination of a traditional 1.5-liter petrol engine that delivers 103hp at 6,000 rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm with a 12-volt Lithium-Ion battery and Integrated starter generator (ISG). Suzuki has also equipped this MPV with a 4.2-inch multi-information display, cruise control, and an electronic stability program that improves traction on slippery surfaces. This hybrid will be on display at the Harbor Point Mall, with a test drive unit that will be participating in this weekend’s My Daily Collagen Triathlon 2023 at the Boardwalk, Subic. The test drive Ertiga is provided by Suzuki Tarlac. For questions about the vehicle, you may text or call Maicel Nucum at 09081626928.

Strong Partners: CSBank’s New Mobility for a Cleaner, Greener Philippines has partnered with established entities like Gateway and Grand Canyon, both multi-brand car dealerships, and People’s General Insurance for innovative insurance plans to provide convenience and security to hybrid and EV car buyers.

Come to Subic for a hybrid weekend from March 3 to 5, 2023.

The New Mobility campaign is supported by ALC Media Group which includes the BusinessMirror, DWIZ Radio, HomeRadio 97.9, and Pilipino Mirror.