HONOR X7a and MagicBook X Laptops with HONOR gifts up to 40% off at 3.3 Mega Sale

Leading smart devices provider, HONOR Philippines, has announced their exciting deals for the 3.3 Mega Sale on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok, and the best part is, the newly-launched HONOR X7a and MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 are included!

“We are very thankful for the reception of HONOR fans with all the devices we have launched, so we want to take every chance we can get to give back. This coming 3.3 Mega Sale, we’re throwing in great deals even for our new HONOR X7a and MagicBook X laptops,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

3.3 Mega Sale

HONOR Philippines unveiled great deals for Lazada Epic 11th Birthday Sale starting from March 3 to 7, 2023. You can get the all-new HONOR X7a and MagicBook X laptops alongside HONOR X9a 5G, X6, X7, X8, X9, HONOR 70, and HONOR Pad 8 with up to Php 1,500 discount! Shoppers will also enjoy FREE Shipping Vouchers and Freebies worth up to Php 3,990. Another Lazada-exclusive deal; HONOR Gift Bluetooth Speaker, HONOR Gift Earbuds, and HONOR X3 Lite will finally be available for up to 40% discount.

The same exciting promo and discounts for devices apply to Shopee and TikTok on March 3, 2023 only. Shop now on HONOR’s official online stores at Lazada (http://bit.ly/3J2eJXP), Shopee (http://bit.ly/3J1Zv5n), and Tiktok Shop (http://bit.ly/3IMaizo).

HONOR X7a Specs

HONOR X7a strikes the right balance between mobility and battery life, packing in a super powerful battery that could last for 3 days, a TÜV Rheinland certified eye-protection FullView Screen, and a quad camera module within its 8.27mm slim body. All of these stunning features for an affordable of Php7,990 which makes it currently the most price-competitive 6000mAh battery phone in its price range.

HONOR MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 Specs

Powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and HONOR MagicBook X 15 deliver an upgraded performance, enabling users to run multiple tasks at the same time at incredible speeds, offering greater productivity. Ensuring an uninterrupted experience while gaming, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and HONOR MagicBook X 15 come with an advanced Supersized Cooling Fan, enabling efficient heat dissipation to maintain a manageable temperature even during long periods of use. Along with a massive 56Wh battery, users can enjoy up to 9.9 hours of local 1080p video playback or 9.2 hours of webpage browsing on a single full charge. Available in stunning Space Gray and Mystic Silver, you can get the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15 at Php 29,990 and Php 37,990 respectively.

