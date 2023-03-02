Gustatory must-try for the Lenten season

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023
1 minute read
The Grilled Salmon offering from Kenny Rogers Roasters
THE home of deliciously healthy offerings, Kenny Rogers Roasters is serving yet another delightful and filling meal for families with its new Grilled Salmon, the latest addition to its Fish Collection Menu now available in stores and for delivery (via GrabFood, Foodpanda or www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph).

In time for the Lenten season, this deliciously healthy dish is made with a special marinade with hints of lemon and garlic—a perfect salty-sweet complement to the rich salmon fillet with a garnish of lemon pepper bits.

The Grilled Salmon meal is served with garlic rice, corn muffin, and a choice of two side dishes. For only P450, this delectable dish will surely help families have a luscious yet guilt-free dining experience this Lent and beyond.

Total
Author
BusinessMirror

