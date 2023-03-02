Government urged to address mental health issues affecting youth

A leader of the House of Representatives is pushing for a wider government and community interventions to address rising cases of mental health problems that may be affecting the youth.

San Jose del Monte Rep. Florida Robes, in a recent privilege speech, raised the alarm on the rising cases of mental health problems among the youth as she proposed to create a multi-agency task force to spearhead programs and activities that will create mental health awareness among family members in communities.

“It is alarming to know that, in 2021, around 1.5 million Filipino youth or 7 percent attempted to commit suicide,” Robes said.

Robes revealed that depression, suicide, and mental health disorders have been plaguing the Filipino youth prior and even after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a mental health advocate, I believe in a practical and manageable solution to prevent and avert the loss of lives brought about by the invisible pandemic of depression and suicide. The recurring theme in these suicide stories is the lack of effective communication among members of the family,” Robes said.

She revealed that based on a study conducted by Global School-Based Student Health Survey Philippines, an estimated 17 percent of 13 to 17 years old have attempted suicide at least once a year.

“Ironically, the quarantine restrictions at the start of the pandemic kept parents and their children in the confines of their home but still many families failed to address issues on depression and suicide. The 2021 Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study revealed that symptoms of depression among our youth spiked from 2013 to 2021,” she said.

The same study showed a doubling of suicide ideation and suicide attempts among our youth from 2013 to 2021 showed that young adults (aged 15 to 24 years old) have considered ending their lives, “when this is the stage where it is supposed to be the time that they are building their dreams and conquering the world.”

The same survey said that in 2013, 574,000.00 or 3 percent of Filipino youth attempted to end their life.

“Six out of 10 of the respondents said that they did not reach out to anyone about it. And, if ever they did, whom did they run to for help? Twenty-five percent (25%) sought help from friends, instead of their parents or guardians. Only 7 percent of suicide ideators reached out to their parents; and 5 percent from relatives. And this is heartbreaking. As parents, we ought to be the first people that our children run to in times of need,” Robes said.

She revealed that the data she presented “is an autopsy of what is going wrong in our families” as cases of suicide, depression and mental health problems are just the symptoms.

“And to understand the cause, we need to dig deeper. Sometimes, we see the signs but we fail to heed them,” she pointed out.

In her speech, Robes unveiled her plan for a wider government and community intervention to address these problems even as she urged several government agencies, especially the Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Commission on Women and Children to spearhead programs and activities that will “create mental health awareness among families, initiate dialogue between parents and children, capacitate both parents and their children to effectively express themselves and engage in healthy and affirmative conversations with passion.”

She also urged families and communities to take initiatives supporting effective communication within families.

“I am aware that there are many Non-Government and Civic Society Groups that voluntarily provide services supporting the promotion and welfare of families,” Robes said.

“‘Nak, usap tayo…” are three simple words that may make our children feel: they are valued and loved; their voices are important and deserve to be heard; they have someone to lean on during the difficult and trying times of their lives; that healing starts in the family; and that a beautiful world is possible,” she said as she also urged parents to have a simple conversation with their children which “may be that last sliver of hope to save their lives before it is too late,” she added.

Robes also urged House members to join her call for a measure declaring the month of February as the “Buwan ng Nag-uusap na Pamilya,” to raise mental health awareness among family members.

She said that in San Jose del Monte alone, she and her husband Mayor Arthur Robes already launched a project called “One-Like-For-Life,” a community campaign organized with doctors, nurses, psychologists and other mental health practitioners which provided counseling to the youth and children.

She also acknowledged the participation of representatives from Emotional Reset Center, City College of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, Bulacan State University, Colegio de San Agustin, DedEd City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, City Government Employees Association of CSJDM, Private Schools of CSJDM, and affected families, to make her effort in San Jose del Monte successful.

She said participants have implemented a practical and manageable solution to prevent and avert the loss of lives brought about by depression and suicide. She revealed that based on interviews, the recurring theme in these suicide stories is the lack of effective communication among members of the family.

“There is, therefore, a need to provide avenues to bring families to talk again,” she added.