Editorial Cartoon March 02, 2023

“Appeasement.” That’s the name given to Britain’s policy of allowing Hitler to expand German territory unchecked in the 1930s. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain believed he could avoid war through the use of negotiation, agreements and diplomacy. His appeasement policy meant giving in to Hitler’s territorial demands. Chamberlain signed the Munich agreement, which resulted in Germany taking the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia, hoping this would be the end of Hitler’s demands. It was a big mistake. Appeasement is now widely discredited as a policy of weakness.