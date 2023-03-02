DOLE grants emergency employment assistance to displaced CADPI workers

Over 1.200 sugar cane field workers displaced by the closure of the sugar mill of the Central Azucarera Don Pedro Inc. (CADPI) will soon receive emergency employment from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In news statement issued on Thursday, DOLE Region 4A Director Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla disclosed the said workers availed of their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

They were part of the 4,000 workers who were displaced after CADPI decided to shutdown the operation of its sugar mill last month due to “operational and financial challenges.”

“We are preparing to provide sustainable livelihood assistance after we hold a dialogue with the affected workers to optimize the use of funds,” Trayvilla said.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma earlier approved a P79-million budget to provide assistance to the displaced workers.

Trayvilla said they have allocated P5,884,400.00 of the said amount to provide for the wages of their first batch of TUPAD beneficiaries from the former CADPI field workers.

They were already oriented on basic safety and health and other TUPAD implementation guidelines and procedures.

The beneficiaries will be given a 10-day work to help in school and coastal clean ups and seedling preparations.

Faster implementation

In a related development, DOLE also issued Administrative Order (AO) No. 23, which aims to fast-track the delivery of maternity and death benefits under the Social Amelioration and Welfare Program (SAWP) for coconut industry workers engaged in the production of biodiesel.

Under the issuance, the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC) was authorized to “transfer and replenish” funds for the Death Benefits Assistance Program (MDBP) funds for biodiesel workers of the concerned DOLE regional offices.

With the immediate availability of funds, the implementation of the MDBP at the regional level is expected to become faster.

“The labor department envisioned the SAWP to become an effective tool that will help uplift workers’ livelihoods and well-being through the regular provision of services such as maternity and death benefit assistance,” DOLE said in a separate statement.

The releasing and replenishing of the reserve funds will be based on the total number of actual claims processed and released by the concerned DOLE regional offices monthly.

The order also allows the BWSC to create a reserve fund to serve as a supplement for the MDBP budget of the DOLE Regional Offices (RO).

The order covers the DOLE ROs in the National Capital Region (NCR) as well as Regions 4A, 10, 11, and 12.