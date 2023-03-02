Converge inks MOU with KT

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. said on Tuesday it signed a collaboration deal with South Korea’s KT Corp. that aims to “extend digital tools and innovations to enterprises in the Philippines and to explore new digital transformation solutions for the evolving needs of ICT customers.”

The two companies signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

“As businesses continue to move their operations online, the demand is strong for cutting-edge enterprise solutions that would enable their different business processes. This potential partnership with KT will allow us to co-innovate and deliver advanced technologies suited for the needs of Philippine businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” Converge President and Co-Founder Maria Grace Uy said.

Both companies also plan to jointly pursue digital transformation solutions in the country, including a cloud-based video surveillance solution called Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) and a transportation management technology, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), among others.

The potential partnership, Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said, will enable both companies to “leverage each other’s expertise in information and communication technology for the delivery and development of enterprise-grade solutions.”

“We are continuously working with global technology companies to provide augmented digital solutions that adapt to the requirements of our evolving business environment. We will continue to co-innovate with our partners as we strive to empower our local industries and help them unlock better opportunities and growth,” he noted.

For his part, KT CEO Ku Hyeongmo said the South Korean company seeks to open more opportunities in the Philippines and contribute to the delivery of innovations to local companies.

“We are thrilled to pursue this strategic partnership with Converge for the delivery of our leading-edge technology solutions to Filipino enterprises. We are one with Converge in championing digital democracy to improve the lives of their customers and we hope that through this venture, we could contribute further to the advancement of other industries in the Philippines,” said Ku.