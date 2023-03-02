Conference For Women

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines and the Women Business Council of the Philippines will stage the “International Women’s Day: Women Lead Conference” on March 8 starting at 1 p.m. at the Dusit Thani Manila’s Mayuree Ballroom.

The event aims to celebrate and recognize the social, economic and political triumphs of women.

It also seeks to foster business ties, associations, and strategic alliances among top-level executives, government officials, and businesswomen in the country.

According to organizers, the gathering will motivate and inspire young female professionals and business owners to excel in their careers and overcome challenges that everyday life poses, as it will push the initiative into encouraging and advancing Filipino women empowerment.