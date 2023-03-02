Conference For Women

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines and the Women Business Council of the Philippines will stage the “International Women’s Day: Women Lead Conference” on March 8 starting at 1 p.m. at the Dusit Thani Manila’s Mayuree Ballroom.

The event aims to celebrate and recognize the social, economic and political triumphs of women.

It also seeks to foster business ties, associations, and strategic alliances among top-level executives, government officials, and businesswomen in the country.

According to organizers, the gathering will motivate and inspire young female professionals and business owners to excel in their careers and overcome challenges that everyday life poses, as it will push the initiative into encouraging and advancing Filipino women empowerment.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Pioneering micro lending app to help finance health care launched

byRoderick Abad
March 2, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

Chamber Holds ‘Fiesta’

La Camara—the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippinesrecently celebrated its first “La Fiesta:” a business-networking dinner among its members and the expat community in Metro Manila.

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

Classic Astronomy Revisited

Conservators from the Department of Paper and Leather of the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, Poland performed their research last month at the University of Santo Tomas Central Library.

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

Minister Visits

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense of Australia Richard Marles MP (right) traveled to the Philippines and Thailand from February 21 to 24, as he conducted high-level talks with counterparts.

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

Donation

Philippine Red Cross chair Richard Gordon (left) and Canadian Red Cross counterpart Conrad Sauve graced the ceremonial turnover of water tankers at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City on February 10.

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023