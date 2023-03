Conservators from the Department of Paper and Leather of the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, Poland performed their research last month at the University of Santo Tomas Central Library.

Dr. M. Wachowiak, Dr. Jolanta Czuczko and Karolina Komsta-Sławińska conducted preliminary conservation work on Copernicus’ groundbreaking book: On the Revolution of Celestial Bodies (“De revolutionibus orbium coelestium”), with funding provided by Polish company PKN Orlen.

