Citi names Favila as PHL CEO

CITIGROUP Inc. announced last March 1 it has appointed Paul Raymond Favila, a 29-year veteran of the foreign bank as new Citi Philippines CEO and Country Officer subject to regulatory confirmation.

Favila replaces Aftab Ahmed who was appointed Citi Taiwan CEO this January.

Favila is currently Head of Markets, in charge of Citi’s FX, Rates, Commodities and Structured Solutions businesses in the Philippines and Country Treasurer. He joined Citibank in 1993 as assistant portfolio manager for Citibank Global Asset Management. He then assumed various roles in Citi Markets ranging from fixed income sales, equity derivatives sales and structuring and FXLM (foreign exchange and local markets) Trading. Prior to assuming responsibility for Citibank Manila’s trading business in 2004, he was part of the first batch of the Citibank Asian Tiger Program. As part of the program, Paul spent time in the Singapore hub and Malaysia dealing rooms, before heading back to Manila to assume leadership of the trading business which he ran for 10 years up to 2014. He had responsibility for the country’s Securities Services business up until 2021.

Historic 120 years

FAVILA holds prominent positions in various industry bodies and associations such as the Banker’s Association of the Philippines (BAP) and the Money Market Association of the Philippines (MART) where he has contributed significantly to efforts in developing the local markets.

Favila will be responsible for all Citi businesses across the franchise in the Philippines. He will report to Amol Gupte, Citi Head of South Asia and ASEAN.

“Citi just celebrated a historic 120 years in the Philippines. We remain to be the largest foreign bank in the country in terms of asset base. We have thriving institutional businesses in banking, markets and services and our Citi Solutions Center which provides voice and non-voice services to Citi affiliates, subsidiaries and branches around the globe,” Gupte was quoted in the statement as saying. “We are excited to see how Paul’s leadership will help take the franchise forward.”

Filipino country head

IT has been more than 35 years since Citi Philippines has had a Filipino country head; the last being the late Rafael Carlos B. Buenaventura, who went on to become governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) under two administrations. The country head role of Citi has expanded significantly over the years and Favila is the first Filipino CEO to oversee the institutional businesses and the bank’s growing service center operations.

“I am deeply honored by the trust placed on me by Citi,” Favila was quoted in the statement as saying. “We are excited by the economic opportunities that abound in this country and will continue to focus on enabling growth and progress in the Philippines.”

“As we have done in our past 120 years, we will bring the full power of Citi’s global network in delivering excellent service to our clients,” he added. “I look forward to leading our 7,000 strong franchise into the next era of global business.”

Citi Philippines banks over 950 multinational companies and over 100 top local corporates. It is the sole settlement bank for the Philippine Domestic Dollar Transfer System for the past 28 years, handling $3.73-billion worth of transactions daily. Citi also continues to be a dominant player in the trading space and is the only foreign bank, among the Top 11 in the Enhanced Government Securities Eligible Dealer’s List with “Market Maker” status.