Cebu Pacific to lease more jets

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) said on Wednesday it is leasing an additional five jets in 2023 to boost its capacity amid the growing demand for air travel.

In a statement attached to a disclosure, Cebu Air Inc. said these are “on top of the 10 new Airbus NEO aircraft that will be delivered in 2023 to expand the airline’s entire fleet.”

“Cebu Air confirms an additional five aircraft will be entering its fleet in 2023 on operating leases. These fleet are in addition to the orders that will be delivered from its Airbus contract,” Cebu Pacific President Xander Lao said. “Three of the aircraft will be used to re-start the Clark base. The two other aircraft will be used to support overall growth ambitions as CEB recovers fully from the pandemic.”

Clark is “an important gateway” for Cebu Pacific. The carrier considers this as its third operating hub after Manila and Cebu.

In December, Lao said the group will receive 10 NEO planes from Airbus: Four A330s, four A321s, and three A320s. A330 neo has a list price of roughly $296 million, $129.5 million for A321 neo, and $110.6 million for A320 neo. With an order of 11 aircraft for 2023, Cebu Pacific is expected to cough up as much as $2.03 billion for the new jets, based on the BusinessMirror’s estimates.

As of end-September, Cebu Pacific operates a fleet of 77 aircraft which comprises of 21 Airbus A320 CEOs, seven Airbus A321 CEOs, eight Airbus A320 NEOs, 10 Airbus A321 NEOs, six Airbus A330 CEOs, three A330 NEOs, eight ATR 72-500s, and 14 ATR 72-600 aircraft.

So far, the Gokongwei-led carrier has restored 92 percent of its pre-pandemic system-wide capacity with the continuous increase of its domestic and international routes, flying 355 flights per day on average.

It now flies to 34 domestic and 19 international destinations or about 64,000 seats per day.

Lao said the carrier is expected to return to its pre-pandemic full operations by the first semester of 2023.

Image credits: www.airbus.com






