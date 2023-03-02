Bulls and bears

Almost all that you need to know about pricing in general and for stock markets in particular come from a 1950s “Dennis the Menace” cartoon.

Dennis and his pal Joey have set up a stand on the sidewalk selling lemonade. A hand-painted sign says “Lemonade—$1.00 per glass.” To put this price in perspective, a barrel of crude oil at the time was selling at $1.63. Dennis turns to Joey and says, “It’s all right Joey. We only have to sell one glass.”

If Dennis and Joey are going to sell their lemonade, it is the buyer that is going to determine the price, not the seller. No matter how much the boys want to sell their product for a dollar, it is the buyer that will determine if that price transaction happens, not the seller.

We read and hear stock market commentary such as, “Prices went down because sellers dominated the market.” Note this revelation. Sellers always “dominate” the stock market. At the beginning of every day, there are selling posts. Every day. Every market. Never in the 400-year history of the modern stock market did a single day begin with an investor saying, “That’s strange. No one wants to sell their shares this morning.”

“Selling” is the default setting for the stock market because a) you cannot take a profit until you sell, and b) you cannot turn shares back into cash until you sell.

Imagine the t-shirt manager at SM saying to his or her boss: “No sales today. Sellers dominated the market.” Why weren’t any t-shirts sold? Because there weren’t any buyers. No buyers mean no sales, and the same is true for the stock market. If there is a long period of lack of sales, t-shirt prices are lowered until buyers come in. The same is true for the stock market.

We use the terms “Bull” for a rising market and “Bear” for falling prices. One suggestion is that those terms come from the blood sport of bull and bear fighting during Elizabethan England in the 1300s. Bulls fight by lowering their heads and charging; bears fight by standing upright and waiting for the opponent to attack. Bulls make a decision and then attack. Bears prepare and wait to see what develops. Stock market buyers and sellers do the same thing. Buyers charge in; sellers wait to be taken out.

Stock prices go down when buyers walk away. Occasionally, there will be a rush of selling when holders cannot or do not want to hang on any longer and that creates a short-term sell off. The most recent major decline in local stock prices happened from the week of February 17 to March 16, 2020, with the main PSE index down 35 percent. The close on February 21 was at 7,370. The following two weeks both saw the close at 6,800.

The week of March 9, 2020 came and buyers started getting very worried about Covid with the PSEi opening at 6,500, hitting a low at 5,100 but managing to close at 5,800. March 16 opened at 5,550, went to a low of 4,040 but moved to 10 percent higher than the low, closing at 4,800. That was the end of the 2020 stock market collapse.

Buyers came in at certain price points all through the 35 percent decline and finally started strong buying at the 4,040 low. Note this revelation also. The overwhelming majority of stock holders did not sell out on the way down. In fact, during that month, trading volumes were not significantly higher than in the previous weeks except after the bottom. This created a “selling climax” and confirmed the bottom.

Currently, buyers are becoming less and less frequent market participants. We see that in declining prices for the blue-chip issues. Are there profits to be made right now? Foolish question. You can always make money in the stock market if you know what to do.

E-mail me at mangun@gmail.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.