Barkada Pizza Party starts now with Greenwich’s Overload Summer Bundle

byBMPlus
March 2, 2023
2 minute read
Hello, summer! Got plans for the season of fun? Ready for the beach, for more bonding moments with friends? Traveling out of the country? Or all set for more food trips? Why not include this Overload® Summer Bundle to your awesome itinerary, then?

Greenwich—the number one pizza chain in the country—is making your barkada summer bonding more delicious with its Overload® Summer Bundle! For only Php 699, the bundle already includes their best-selling 9” Hawaiian Overload® Pizza, 9” Cheeseburger Classic Pizza, Lasagna Supreme® Small Pan, and Potato Waves with Dip. You’ll also get a FREE Overload® Rewards Card with every purchase!

Greenwich’s bestseller Hawaiian Overload® Pizza is all about that summer feels, with sweet pineapples, ham, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. For that fuller, tasty adventure, Greenwich is adding its all-time pasta favorite, Lasagna Supreme® to the deal, for that extra beefy filling, saucy layers, and creamy cheese.

Also included are its Cheeseburger Classic Pizza, which is topped with burger crumbles, mushrooms, and melted cheese; and Potato Waves® with Dip.

“Our Overload® Summer Bundle showcases sweet and salty flavors that taste like your best beach days with friends: Chill and refreshing. And that’s what Greenwich hopes to bring Filipinos—an awesome food trip that is best for all seasons, especially during summer,” said Ali de Torres, Greenwich’s Head of Marketing.

This early, plan your pizza party with the barkada with Greenwich’s Overload® Summer Bundle. This deal will be exclusively available on the Greenwich website, www.greenwichdelivery.com, from March 1 to 15, 2023, only.

To get updates and more information about Greenwich bundles, dial #5-55-55 or message Greenwich Barkada on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

