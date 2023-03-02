AIA gets regulator’s nod to acquire Medicard PHL

AIA Philippines and General Insurance Co. Inc. (AIA PHL) announced last Wednesday it has finally acquired Medicard Philippines Inc. after securing all the necessary regulatory approvals from the government.

A statement issued by the insurer said the firm received a green-light from the Insurance Commission (IC) to acquire Medicard.

AIA Group Ltd. announced last September it has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the shares in health maintenance organization (HMO) MediCard. A statement on its website said Nicanor S. Montoya will continue to lead MediCard as CEO following the transaction, “which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.”

The firm’s acquisition of the HMO was approved by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) last December. The PCC said it decided that the takeover “will not likely result in substantial lessening of competition in the markets for individual and group health or medical coverage.” (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/01/06/pcc-okays-medicard-acquisition-by-aia/ )

“With AIA PHL and MediCard coming together, we will be in the best position to capture opportunities that will help us remain the leading brand that addresses the protection, long-term savings, and healthcare needs of Filipinos,” AIA PHL CEO Kelvin Ang was quoted in the statement as saying.

“This will go a long way towards the fulfillment of our purpose of helping more people live healthier, longer, better lives,” Ang added.

‘Further expand’

MONTOYA was quoted in the same statement as saying the company will now be able to “further expand” its “propositions” following the acquisition.

“We are excited at the work ahead as part of AIA PHL, where we will be able to further expand our propositions, allowing us to address the ever growing needs of our customers. Filipinos can expect MediCard to provide broader, more efficient and more effective health coverage and care services in the future,” Montoya said.

Medicard is the third-largest HMO in the country as it held a 16.93-percent market share in 2021, lagging behind Maxicare HealthCare Corp. (36.29 percent) and Asalus Inc. (Intellicare) at 26.12 percent.

MediCard has over 920,000 members and has a medical service network of more than a thousand partner hospitals and clinics. It also has 26 MediCard-owned clinics located in key cities nationwide, the statement from AIA PHL read.

Meanwhile, AIA PHL, formerly AIA Philam Life (The Philippine American Life and General Insurance Co.), is the country’s tenth-largest life insurance company in terms of premium income as of December 31, 2021, according to the IC.

AIA PHL said in a statement last September it has P276.73 billion in total assets and P72.21 billion in net worth as of December 31, 2021 while serving almost 800,000 individual policyholders and nearly 800,000 insured group members.