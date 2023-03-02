3 ICT projects declared Champion at WSIS 2023

Three projects of the Department of Information and Communications Technology bagged Champion status at the World Summit on Information Society Prizes 2023. These projects were chosen from a field of more than 900 project entries from around the world.

The (1) Digital Governance Awards entry from the ICT Industry and Development Bureau; (2) Empowering Lives in Prison through Information and Communications Technology entry from Region 4A and 4B offices; and (3) Cybersecurity Education in the Philippines in the Face of New Normal Adversities entry from Region 9 and BaSulTa were dubbed Champions in their respective categories.

The Digital Governance Awards (DGA) is an initiative to recognize outstanding provinces, cities, and municipalities that demonstrated excellence in utilizing information and communications technology (ICT) to effectively and efficiently deliver public services.

The Empowering Lives in Prison through ICT is conducted in partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and aims to promote inclusivity in prisons through ICT access.

Meanwhile, the Cybersecurity Education provides free cybersecurity courses accessible online and on-demand for Filipinos.

“The Department expresses its gratitude to everyone who voted and extended their full support to our initiatives. We shall continue to drive the digital transformation journey forward to ensure that our undertakings benefit the Filipino people and make them globally ready,” ICT Chief Ivan John E. Uy said.

The WSIS Prizes is a global competition hosted by the International Telecommunications Union that was created to provide a forum for recognizing programs and events that use information and communication technology to promote sustainable growth.

The detailed projects and categories are as follows:

Category: AL C1. The Role of Governments and all Stakeholders in the Promotion of ICTs for Development Project:

Digital Governance Awards (Submitted by DICT Office of the Undersecretary for ICT Industry Development and IIDB)

https://www.itu.int/…/stocktaking/Prizes/2023/Champions…

Category: AL C5. Building confidence and security in use of ICTs Project:

Cybersecurity Education in the Philippines in the Face of New Normal Adversities (Submitted by DICT Region 9-BASULTA)

https://www.itu.int/…/stocktaking/Prizes/2023/Champions…

Category: AL C6. Enabling Environment Project:

Empowering Lives in Prisons through Information and Communications Technology (Submitted by DICT Region 4A)

https://www.itu.int/…/stocktaking/Prizes/2023/Champions…