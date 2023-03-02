2 hyperscale data centers to rise soon in Central Luzon

TWO “hyperscale” data centers are set to be built in Luzon as result of the visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in New York last year.

During their meeting with the President in Malacañang on Thursday, representatives for ENDEC Development Corp. and Diode Ventures, LLC disclosed the potential sites of the data centers.

They said they are now negotiating to build the facilities in Tarlac and New Clark City.

Marcos welcomed the development in the investment deal, which was finalized when he visited New York in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

He noted the new data centers will help boost the country’s competitiveness in terms of digitalization.

“This is important for us. We’re left behind when it comes to digitalization. That’s why the push for data centers, fiber optics and satellite is one of our priorities,” Marcos said.

ENDEC said it is pushing to start the construction of the facility by the first quarter of 2024.

It is eyeing to source the 700 megawatts (MW) it will use for the operation of its data center from renewable sources such as solar, wind and hydro separate from the country’s power grids.

Hyperscale data centers, which are used by big data-producing companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft, use over 5,000 servers and 10,000 square feet.

ENDEC Development Corp. is a subsidiary of ENDECGROUP, Inc., while Diode Ventures, LLC is a subsidiary of the global company Black & Veatch (BV).