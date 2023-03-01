Start-ups and SMEs feted for sustainability, ecological preservation, livelihood development

HOMEGROWN enterprises have been feted for their innovations, economic impacts and green initiatives.

Bambuhay received the grand prize in the recently concluded 2022 Shell LiveWIRE program, the year long mentorship initiative of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. for tech start-ups and community enterprises to grow their businesses.

With its revolutionary invention —the “first bamboo plantable toothbrush”—which addresses plastic pollution, deforestation and climate change, this company was given the high marks under the criteria, such as viability, feasibility, environmental sustainability, local content, and integration compatibility with the oil giant’s supply chain.

Other honorees were Pieza, an automotive digital marketplace that promotes sustainable transportation, and Suds for its fill-and-reuse cleaning pods that prevent customers from using plastics.

Six community entities and two more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were, likewise, recognized for having pioneering products that espouse sustainability, ecological preservation, and livelihood development.

Pilipinas Shell Vice President for Corporate Relations Serge Bernal lauded the winners and the participants for possessing the “creativity, courage, commitment, and character” needed to start and grow a business. He emphasized their constant support for “innovation that responds to the need of the local communities and generates employment for more Filipinos. We want to get more innovations off the ground to keep the Philippines moving forward.”

Cutting plastics, carbon footprints

AWARE that the oral cleaning tool contributes a lot to pollution, Mark Sultan Gervasa came up with an idea to make an Earth-friendly version of it.

“About 16 billion pieces of plastic toothbrushes are thrown away annually around the world,” he said of the alarming environmental threat that had bamboo as his natural choice as a replacement material because “it captures more carbon dioxide than any other plant. It is renewable; you plant only once and harvest for life. It is affordable, and produced naturally and ethically in the Philippines.”

With just a capital of P10,000, Gervasa realized this novel concept by establishing Bambuhay years ago. Operating it well, he immediately recouped his investment. The start-up has so far brought 68 families out of poverty and reduced more than 1,100 tons of plastics.

Expanding the business on a massive scale, the founder has enabled to enjoy tremendous sales revenue of P26 million at present. Winning the major plum, he plans to ramp up its operations with the P500,000 cash prize from Shell LiveWIRE.

Doing its share to also curb the plastic problem, Suds has helped prevent over 800,000 plastic bottles and sachets from ending up in landfills and bodies of water nationwide. Through its concentrated cleaning pods, the company has been able to substitute the usual bulky cleaning materials that generate a lot of carbon emission during its manufacture and transport.

Sixty percent water composition of its pods are dissolved after use and upon mixture with water, thus removing the need to throw them away as garbage. Suds Cofounder Jenan Magboo-Yuzon said that the polyvinyl alcohol in the cleaning material “is biodegradable, non-toxic, and has been used in cosmetics and medicine.”

Meanwhile, web and mobile app maker Pieza links automotive retail shops with motorists. The firm aims to keep the planet cleaner by encouraging car owners to buy spare parts instead of purchasing new vehicles.

Pieza now has 50,000 automotive retail owners in its digital network and three fulfillment centers in Navotas, Antipolo, and Ortigas for its logistics services. The company shares the same diversity and inclusion values with Pilipinas Shell via “a genderless platform where we can serve not just the Baldos but also the Marias,” per Pieza CEO Jonecca San Pascual. She said: “We also promote a decent work capacity for them to earn better.”

Paying it forward

A P100,000 cash prize was given to each of the six community enterprises honored by the Shell LiveWIRE.

They were Republic Junk, a “trash-vocacy” that pushes for circularity by discarding trash for cash; Moto-in-Can, creator of Filipino miniature art from recycled tin cans; Better Pililla Women’s Handicrafts Cooperative, a women’s group converting water lilies into handicrafts; Bambusa de Oro, sustainable production purveyors who repurpose bamboo into home products; Golden Parauma Agriculture Cooperative, a farming organization creating organic agricultural products; and Siembre Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization, an association of farmers who produce, distribute, and sell banana chips beyond the scope of their community.

For the first time, Shell LiveWIRE picked the Tech Startup Sponsor’s A-List and extended the acceleration program to two rising stars: Carbonamics, producers of fuel-grade ethanol from carbon dioxide; and Blitzkrieg, blazing a trail in the early detection of livestock diseases with its breakthrough animal test kits.

The Benita and Catalino Yap Foundation (BCYF) Innovation Award, which Shell LiveWIRE supports in its long-standing commitment to empower Filipino SMEs, also went to Carbonamics. The BCYF recognizes excellence in visionary innovation in business and allows participating businesses to widen their markets, upgrade their systems, and bring about positive change in their communities.

Fueling innovations, firing up entrepreneurial spirit

Shell LiveWIRE, a premier community and tech start-up accelerator in the country, was founded in 2020. This flagship global enterprise development program of Pilipinas Shell serves as a platform for thriving business founders to pitch their innovative concepts, and make their business designs viable, readily scalable, and attractive to investors.

Since its debut three years ago, it has aided over 3,600 innovators and business owners, equipped more than 30 tech start-ups and community enterprises, and created 400 plus local jobs. About 12 Shell LiveWIRE participating firms have, likewise, entered Pilipinas Shell’s supply chain as contractors, vendors and suppliers.

Emmy Lou Delfin, director of the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s ICT Development Bureau, advised other start-ups who want to join Shell LiveWIRE: “Have a passion. Believe in what you do. Survive, and just go through it.”

Shell Regional Performance Manager Divina de Leon cited “the courage of these individuals who started a business during uncertainty.” She reiterated that the achievements of the Shell LiveWIRE program winners were a reminder to not “forget the power of entrepreneurship. The Philippines is a country of innovators.”

For entrepreneurs who want to join the Shell LiveWIRE 2023, they can register through www.shell.com.ph/ShellLiveWIRE . To participate in the 2023 BCYF Innovation Awards, e-mail info@bcyfoundation.org .

Image credits: Contributed photo





