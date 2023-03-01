SMIC launches tender offer for 2Go shares

Conglomerate SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) has launched a tender offer for all of the shares that the public owns in its unit, ferry operator 2Go Group Inc.

In its disclosure, SMIC said it will conduct a tender offer for up to 378.81 million common shares constituting 15.39 percent of the issued and outstanding common capital stock of 2Go, subject to an independent third party fairness opinion.

SM Investments Corp.The 15.39 percent is the free float level of 2Go at the Philippine Stock Exchange. The bourse has maintained a 10 percent minimum free float for the rest of the firms that are already listed, but those that will conduct an initial public offering should have a minimum free float level of 20 percent.

If 2Go’s free float went below the minimum, the PSE will have to delist the ferry operator.

SMIC has hired BPI Capital Corp. as the independent third-party valuation provider to render the fairness opinion. It also appointed BDO Securities Corp. as tender offer agent.

“The tender offer price, timing, terms and conditions of the tender offer shall be determined and finalized upon receipt and acceptance by the SMIC board of directors of the fairness opinion report of BPI Capital,” the company said.

Shares of 2Go closed on Tuesday at P9.10, up by almost 18 percent from its previous close.

2Go swung to profit last year on higher revenues. Its net income reached P312 million.

The company said its 2022 performance snapped two straight years of losses which reached P1.14 billion in 2021 and P1.84 billion in 2020.

The company said its group revenues last year reached P19.3 billion, some 25 percent higher than P15.4 billion recorded in 2021 as the company benefitted from the country’s economic reopening and the lifting of remaining movement restrictions.

“Our 2022 growth was the result of high demand for our services with the opening up of the economy while our increased profitability was also driven by the structural changes and financial discipline we have put in place. These changes are fully ingrained in all parts of the business and will benefit us in the long term. We are optimistic about ongoing momentum in 2023,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, 2Go president and CEO, said.

“Additionally, we continued to make bold investments as opportunities arose during the pandemic. Our aim remains to be the best-in-class logistics and transportation provider in the Philippines.”