Senators prod Palace to extend deadline of jeepney modernization

(UPDATED) Senators on Tuesday adopted Resolution No. 44 embodying a consensus to ask the Executive to scuttle the looming June 30 deadline for jeepney modernization, saying it will disrupt the lives of thousands of transport workers and cause unspeakable misery to millions of commuters.

In separate manifestations, senators supported a call made by Sen. Grace Poe to ask the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to forgo the arbitrary deadline, which has prompted a call for a week-long transport strike starting March 6.

The senators urged the LTFRB to defer its planned phaseout of traditional jeepneys pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by affected operators and drivers regarding the financial viability of the program.

Poe, Committee on Public Services chairperson, earlier proposed Senate Resolution No. 507 strongly urging the LTFRB to postpone its June 30 phaseout of traditional jeepneys. In her sponsorship speech, Poe said the planned phaseout would be “inhumane” amid the concerns of public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers on the cost of modern jeepneys, on top of the cost of forming a transport cooperative.

She also stressed the lack of a route rationalization plan from the LTFRB. The LTFRB, in a memorandum circular, compelled PUV operators to join or form consolidated entities by June 30 or risk the revocation of the franchises should they fail to do so. “To enforce a deadline is not only insanity, but also inhumane . . .It is contrary to the constitutional directive to promote social justice in all phases of national development,” Poe said in her speech.

Her resolution was subsequently adopted as SR 44.

In-depth investigation

In reaction to Poe’s speech, Sen. Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero called for an in-depth Senate hearing on the government’s jeepney modernization program and the impending phaseout of the iconic traditional jeepneys in June.

Escudero lamented the problematic implementation of the jeepney modernization program, especially when it comes to financing the new jeepney units, securing the route rationalization plan, and requiring drivers to join or form a cooperative.

“May I ask that these discussions, on top of approving or adopting the resolution filed by Sen. Grace Poe, be referred to the Committee on Public Services. This, I believe, needs an in-depth hearing on the matter so that all sides will be heard,” Escudero said.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva weighed in, saying that in his home province of Bulacan, the cost of modern jeepneys is on average at an unaffordable P2.4 million, and even if drivers are forced to meet so many requirements for joining or forming cooperatives, they are told to procure the modern jeepneys from only a select list of suppliers, prompting him to blurt out that it looks like a “mafia” setup.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo also spoke up against the LTFRB plan. He stressed that jeepneys are part of the country’s culture and are used as a tourist attraction. “We are proud of our jeepneys and we just phase them out just like that? Those from other countries praise our jeepneys,” Tulfo said in Filipino. He also noted the high cost of the modernized vehicle that would replace the traditional jeepney and pointed out the meager earnings of jeepney drivers.

Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino raised several questions which, he believed, once answered in a committee hearing would simplify and explain why the process (phasing out PUJ) should be stopped, improved, or should be given a longer transition period. “How much was the government expenditure? If any, what is the total amount if there were contracted loans made concerning this jeepney modernization program? Was there a revision of the current car manufacturing program to include a hybrid jeepney modernization program? Are there current importation programs underway or approved previously that would impact on this program?” Tolentino asked.

“As a Caviteño, I grew up in an era wherein Leonardo Sarao from Silang, Cavite was really the king of jeepney manufacturing and the same is true with Malagasang Jeepney coming from Imus. So, I believe that we should give this a second look,” Tolentino said.

For his part, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, said: “I am strongly associating myself with the manifestation/s made by our colleagues and most especially by the chair, my kinakapatid and my kumadre senator Grace Poe.”

Estrada asked to be made co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Resolution 507. Like his colleagues, Estrada acknowledged that, “it is imperative that we implement the public utility vehicle modernization program,” but added in Filipino, that this need not be a means “for strangling them,” but a “lifeline” to serve them and put them under government’s patronage.

He noted that, “our public transport sector caters to the most number of Filipinos – ang masang Pilipino,” who have patiently plied their routes despite rising prices of petroleum and most basic goods.

Estrada added: “I am also of the belief that certain considerations have to be made. We have just started to recover from the pandemic; the position and appeal of our transportation sector is clear enough, according to the chairperson of the Committee on Public Services,” referring to Poe, thus justifying their call to delay implementation of the June 30 phase out.

His brother Sen. JV Ejercito, who was presiding, also strongly supported Poe’s call.

Senator Pia S. Cayetano credited Poe for promptly “expressing concern over this issue.”

“I commend the Chairperson, Sen. Grace Poe, for taking up this resolution. Although this starts with a transportation issue, I would like to point out, what our colleagues have also discussed, is that this affects not just transportation.,” Cayetano said.

The senator noted: “Obviously, it affects the jeepney drivers and their families. And this goes directly to SDG 1 which is No Poverty.”

“Clearly, our jeepney drivers are contributing to our economy. And therefore, this also includes SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth. But your honors, they cannot contribute to economic growth if they do not have decent work, when they will be losing their jobs,” she added.

Cayetano clarified that she wanted to “put on record… that as we discuss the issue of sustainable transportation, which I would assume is the objective of DOTr, people’s lives are affected. And that’s where SDG 1 and SDG 8 come in.”



“I also like to put on record, our former Chairman of the Committee on Energy will recall that during his hearings on electric vehicles, I had pointed out the importance of the jeepneys in our traditions and culture,” she said.

Cayetano also sought to point out two things: (1) the Philippines has had the unique opportunity to transition after World War II these vehicles that were used during the war into what became an everyday means of transportation. So that in itself, the jeepney itself as a structure, is part of our culture and traditions. And second, (2) the art that goes on these jeepneys again form part of our art and our culture.

“Does it mean that we do not move forward? That we do not innovate? No. That is not what it means. But it means that we shouldn’t leave behind this amazing representation of our culture that we have created,” the senator noted.



Cayetano said: “this innovation that happened maybe half a century ago or more, is something we should seriously consider,” recalling that “when the government determines that it will subsidize the jeepney drivers with a measly P160,000 when the total cost [of a modern jeep] is P2 million, it’s a joke, your honors. It does not clearly allow our drivers to make a decent living. And it is contrary to SDG 8, which we are committed to. We are a signatory to these SDGs, your honors.”



Cayetano, meanwhile, also pointed out “one more SDG: SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities. Obviously, when we think of sustainable cities, our vision includes walkable cities, bikeable cities. The Senate has done our part, we’ve passed that bill. And then we think about sustainable transportation as a whole. And that is public transportation that is easily accessible to the public, which would include trains, buses, and they can include jeepneys or whatever we want to transition into. But it must always consider sustainability. This particular SDG 11 also includes customs and traditions.”



Ejercito said the jeepney modernization program can wait considering that there are still lots of problems to fix for its implementation. “There’s still a long way to go before the jeepney modernization program can be realized,” Ejercito said, citing the ongoing construction of the North-South Commuter Railway line, other railway projects and the halting of the Philippine National Railways operations to give way to the modern railway.

Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go stressed that the Filipino commuters suffer with jeepney drivers because of the impending phaseout. “While we understand the need to evolve given the newer challenges of the environment, climate change, and the economy, let us not transfer the burden to the poor who need our help,” the senator said.