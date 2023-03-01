Semirara income hits fresh record

Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) said its net income last year more than doubled to P39.9 billion, from the previous year’s all-time high of P16.2 billion.

Robust domestic coal shipments and higher spot electricity sales, along with elevated market prices accounted for the record-breaking results.

Domestic coal sales rose by 33 percent to 7.7 million metric tons (MMT) from 5.8 MMT while exports slumped by 24 percent to 7.1 MMT, from 9.4 MMT.

“Last year, we focused on the Philippine, South Korean and other Asean markets to lessen our dependency on China, which had been importing heavily discounted Russian coal,” said SMPC President and COO Maria Cristina C. Gotianun. “Diversifying our market focus allowed us to get the best price for our inventory.”

Average selling price (ASP) of Semirara coal spiked by 91 percent to a record P5,136 from P2,695 on the back of soaring index prices and higher-grade coal sold.

Meanwhile, combined spot electricity sales from SMPC subsidiaries SEM-Calaca Power Corp. (SCPC) and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. surged by 83 percent from 1,028 gigawatt hours (GWh) to 1,881 GWh.

Spot electricity ASP expanded by 35 percent from P5.51 per kilowatt hour (KWh) to P7.46/KWh because of thin supply-demand margins and higher fuel costs.

For the fourth quarter alone, SMPC recorded a 34-percent drop in consolidated net income to P3.9 billion from P5.9 billion mainly due to higher stripping costs, lower average foreign exchange rate and an income tax and related expense of P1 billion in relation to the deferral of the Molave mine income tax holiday for the year 2020. This move will effectively extend the company’s tax break until 2023.

Coal sales from October to December rose by 20 percent to 3 MMT from 2.5 MMT, largely driven by a 73-percent rebound in domestic shipments to 1.9 MMT from 1.1 MMT.

During the same period, the average selling price of Semirara coal grew by 9 percent to P4,861 from P4,452 due to the combined effect of elevated market prices and the 242-percent increase in lower-grade coal sales to 736,674 metric tons (MT) from 212,431 MT.

The power segment reported a 38-percent decline in spot sales to 335 GWh from 538 GWh because of the 86-day maintenance outage of SCPC Unit 1 and a 42-day unplanned outage of SCPC Unit 2. Spot electricity ASP expanded by 42 percent to P8.06/KWh from P5.69/KWh due to supply-demand imbalances and elevated fuel costs.