SCT all set to build ‘super smart island’

SMART Citi Teknologi (SCT) is embarking on an ambitious resort project in Roxas, Palawan and plans to provide faster connectivity to businesses and tourists in this upscale destination.

“This is a different concept of making a super smart island,” SCT President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mario P. Marcos told reporters at the sidelines of their signing of an agreement with Czech company Tesla Technologies for the transfer of ownership and the industrial development in the Philippines held last February 23 in Manila Hotel.

According to him, they are initially investing $1 billion for this mega project. He said: “With the support of international developers and international banks, this will be achieved.”

SCT is now in the process of acquiring a privately-owned 500 plus-hectare island, which it plans to develop into a high-end resort for seven years.

“There are ongoing proposals by international team to be our partners in that development,” Marcos noted the growing interest among foreign developers to join in this big ticket project.

The mixed-use development is designed to include five global standard hotels, shopping malls, pavilions and villas, yacht and golf clubs, and a private airport.

“These are special attractions there that are really totally unique because we integrate different types of robotics, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence in that island,” he cited.

“For sure there will be [casinos] if it’s permitted because this is for tourism purposes. This is really to attract the international market,” he added.

Smart city initiative

THE company has just closed an $8 million deal with Tesla Technologies to build a satellite-based platform for its intelligent city program and produce electronics products in the country.

Out of this initial investment, $5 million will be allotted for the transfer of technology and another $3 million for the production of small electronic products in assembly plants located in economic zones in Clark and Cavite.

The existing satellite of SCT will be integrated with the internet-based channel to provide fast connectivity for different applications, including households, intelligent homes, and smart cities.

“Actually, this is really a priority one that we will now about to start the proof of concept of this L-band satellite,” the president and CEO of SCT said of their equipment with such frequency range that is capable of giving strong connection and signal even during a disaster or extreme weather conditions.

To further augment this, the company plans to purchase in 2025 a new satellite, which is 10 times faster than its current L-band satellite. It will tie up with a Hong Kong firm using an American technology for this venture.

Being an L-band satellite provider, Marcos also bared that they can integrate with Starlink, which has already provided connectivity in the country via its low-orbit satellite, and “become two-way, so the signal will be super fast and the connection is really very strong.”

SCT is also open to work with local telco providers and become their “end-to-end last mile solution for the smart city.”

In fact, he bared his recent meeting with the top executives of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. for possible collaboration since the latter needs the L-band satellite.

“We will do it in parallel with our boosting the connectivity, giving a very long term connectivity program for the Philippines,” Marcos pointed out. “By 2025, I think we [can] achieve 70 percent of this plan.”