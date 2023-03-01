Sales of Kadiwa stores hit ₧136.14M in November-December–PCO

Malacañang said on Wednesday that government-organized Kadiwa activities are a boon not only for consumers, but also for its participating local agriculture producers.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) noted that sales of the Kadiwa Store, Kadiwa Pop-up Store, Kadiwa on Wheels, and Kadiwa ng Pasko reached P136.14 million from November 5 to December 31 alone.

Currently there are over 500 Kadiwa stores nationwide.

The latest addition to the list of Kadiwa stores was the one opened in Cebu during the visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the province last Monday.

During the first two days of its operations, the said “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” activity in Cebu generated over P931,000 worth of sales.

Marcos earlier said the Kadiwa activities are meant to help consumers not only to gain access to affordable food, but also to raise the incomes of local farmers, fisherfolk and small enterprises.

He said the government will hold more Kadiwa activities in the coming months.

Last Wednesday, Marcos witnessed the opening of Kadiwa stores at the Rizal Park in Manila and at the Sto. Tomas Municipal Grounds in Batangas.

He said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is also planning a Kadiwa event together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Agriculture (DA), which will cater to workers.

“So this is what we are trying to make now,” Marcos said.

Labor groups have been demanding government action to provide aid to workers to cope with rising cost of basic necessities, particularly food, through a minimum wage hike, price control, and tax exemptions.