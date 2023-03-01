RCBC lends P1B for solar power project in Bataan

RIZAL Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) will lend Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) up to P1 billion to finance its 28 MegaWatts defined conditions (MWDC) Solana solar power project in Hermosa, Bataan.

RCBC, according to Altnergery President Gerry P. Magbanua, has so far extended close to P2 billion in financial support for its solar power projects. Magbanua expressed gratitude to RCBC for the lender’s “growing confidence in Alternergy with total funding to our group reaching close to P2 billion to date specially to bankroll our solar power portfolio.

“Alternergy welcomes yet another financing commitment from RCBC of up to P1 billion for our Solana solar power project,” he added.

RCBC had financed Alternergy’s 12.5-MW Kirahon Solar power project in Misamis Oriental in 2015. In 2018, RCBC extended a loan to finance eight large-scale solar rooftop projects nationwide. In 2022, RCBC issued a standby letter of credit for the company’s first solar battery project in the Republic of Palau.

“RCBC is deeply committed to upholding social and environmental responsibility in how we do business. Our latest project financing support to Alternergy’s Solana solar power project aligns with our sustainable finance strategy which has so far channeled more than P70 billion in funding support to various sustainable projects,” RCBC Corporate Banking Group Head Elizabeth E. Coronel said.

The Solana solar power project is part of the Alternergy’s robust expansion plans in the next five years. Alternergy aims to develop up to 1,370 MW of additional wind, offshore wind, solar and run of river hydro projects.

Bulk of the proceeds from Alternergy’s upcoming initial public offering will be used as equity to fund the construction of the Solana solar power project.