PHL food exporters seek to increase share in Middle East and Africa markets

THE Philippines is aiming to increase its export of local products in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member-states.

This is manifested by the country’s participation in the just concluded Gulfood 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center in United Arab Emirates.

Being one of the biggest annual food and beverage (F&B) exhibitions globally, Gulfood offered the opportunity for Filipino companies to build and fortify their presence in the MEA region.

The GCC states continue to be an attractive market for Philippine produce and goods, particularly halal products.

Based on the Export Potential Assessment conducted by the International Trade Centre, the Philippines has an export growth potential in the GCC by a total of $729.69 million, of which $121.02 million are food and agri-based products.

“We encourage both our buyers, partners, and our exporters to establish partnership in pursuing market opportunities here in Dubai and even beyond,” said Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Assistant Secretary Glenn Peñaranda, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 20 to officially open the Philippine pavilion at Gulfood.

Under the country’s collective food promotion program, FOODPhilippines, its involvement in this five-day exposition is led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), in partnership with Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Dubai (PTIC-Dubai).

This forms part of the DTI-Trade Promotions Group’s concierge of services and promotional efforts in the GCC states.

The Philippine pavilion showcases the nation’s top food exports, including halal-certified, high-value, and innovative products by 18 homegrown companies.

The exhibit features fresh and processed fruits and vegetables; processed marine products; ethnic and gourmet products; non-alcoholic beverages; confectionaries, biscuits, and pastries; and other F&B categories.

The following companies comprised the country’s hybrid participation: Century Pacific Food, Inc., Fisherfarms, Inc., Market Reach International Resources, QPhil International Trading, Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc., SL Agritech, Inc., Grand Asia Integrated Natural Coco Products Corp., Mega Global Corp., Krystle Exports Philippines, Inc., Sagrex Foods, Inc., Marikina Food Corp., KLT Fruits, Inc., Pixcel Transglobal Foods, Inc., Sandpiper Spices and Condiments Corp., GEM Foods International, Inc., Bethany Sales, Inc., CJ Uniworld Corp., and Lorenzana Food Corp.

“Our participation in international trade shows like Gulfood plays a vital role in the promotion of premium-quality Philippine food products and ingredients on the global stage. And with the growing demand for healthy and sustainable food, it is also important that we position the country as a viable sourcing destination and increase our share of this market,” said CITEM Executive Director Dr. Edward L. Fereira.

Complementary to this initiative, the DTI, through the Export Marketing Bureau and the PTIC-Dubai, conducts the Outbound Business Matching Mission to the GCC countries for 26 Filipino exporters of halal-certified food, personal care and cosmetic products, including firms that are not part of the delegation in Gulfood.

The business-to-business matching activity started last February 11 and has continued in the ongoing Gulfood 2023 in Dubai, from February 16 to 25.

“As we promote increased bilateral business with GCC, be assured that the Philippine government through DTI, the PTIC-Dubai as well as the Office of the Agricultural Attaché and the Embassy, will actively engage governments, authorities, and private sector in facilitating more business,” Peñaranda said.