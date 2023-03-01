Meralco, Aboitiz unit in talks to extend power supply deal

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Aboitiz-led GNPower Dinginin Ltd. (GNPD) are negotiating for another 30-day extension of their emergency power supply agreement (EPSA).

“We have also requested GNPD for an extension for another one month and we’re trying to negotiate a lower tariff that’s equivalent to 300megawatts (MW),” said Meralco First Vice President Jose Ronald Valles.

It can be recalled that Meralco signed a 300-MW baseload EPSA with GNPD to partially replace the 670MW power supply agreement (PSA) with San Miguel Corp.’s South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC). The EPSA took effect on December 15, 2022 and ended on January 25.

The EPSA, which has a rate of P5.96 per kWh, reduced Meralco’s exposure to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and, in turn, partly shielded its customers from volatile and potentially higher generation costs.

The EPSA was extended for another 30 days, from January 26 to February 25. However, the rate for the second round of EPSA was much higher at P8.522 per kWh.

When asked why Meralco agreed to a much higher rate, Valles said SPPC has no rate offer yet at that time and that the negotiations for an EPSA extension took place before the grant of the Writ of Preliminary Injunction (WPI) sought by SPPC.

“Our comparison is between GNPD and WESM since there were no other suppliers willing to supply to Meralco for that period. Before we signed the EPSA extension with GNPD, our forecast of WESM price is higher than GNPD’s offered tariff… The rate of P8.50/kwh is just an indicative rate of GNPD considering fuel is full pass thru.

The actual rate implemented may be different depending on their actual fuel costs and foreign exchange in February supply month. Of course, actual WESM price may change depending also on demand and availability of supply. What we did was to contract 300MW of GNPD at a rate we assumed was going to be lower than WESM price to protect our customers against price volatility in WESM. That rate is still subject to ERC approval,” he said.

The grant of WPI suspended the continued implementation of the Meralco-SPPC PSA but does not terminate it. This is to allow the parties to negotiate the terms of the PSA. The Court of Appeals directed the parties “to enter into good faith negotiations,” Associate Justice Mary Charlene Hernandez-Azura said in an 8-page order promulgated last January 25.

When asked if Meralco has commenced negotiations with SPPC following the issuance of the WPI, Valles said “a letter to negotiate for lower SPPC rate as directed by the CA” was already sent to SPPC.

“We are in discussion with SPPC. We are sending them a letter today in compliance with the directive of Court of Appeals for us to enter into good faith negotiations to try to settle the active case,” Valles said.

Valles said the EPSA extension and ongoing competitive selection process (CSP) for 180 MW baseload supply and 300 MW peaking supply are all meant to cover the expected increase in demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“So far, we are on track on the CSP. That’s for the 180MW of baseload, and we have the 300MW of peaking. And we have also requested GNPD for an extension of another one month of their offer.”

The CSPs for both supply requirements are still ongoing.