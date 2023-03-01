Manila Water earnings jump 61%

Manila Water Co. Inc. on Tuesday said its earnings rose 61 percent last year to P5.92 billion from the previous year’s P3.67 billion on rising consumer demand.

Revenues rose 11 percent to P22.79 billion from the previous year’s P20.53 billion, supported by the recovery of the East Zone’s commercial and industrial accounts, as well as by the 30 percent increase in revenues from Manila Water’s Non-East Zone-Philippines businesses.

“Customer demand showed notable recovery with the improved mobility and resumption of economic activities in its service areas. This was shown by the resurgence of its non-residential segments in the East Zone and performance from several of the domestic Non-East Zone businesses,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the increase in costs and expenses outpaced revenues with the onset of new, recurring costs.

Despite these challenges, the company said it pushed forward with its capital expenditure (capex) projects to ensure prudent compliance with regulatory and service commitments, with group capex increasing 36 percent to P22.4 billion for the year.

Cconsolidated cost of services and expenses went up by 17 percent to P10.8 billion with higher costs in nearly all categories. Fixed costs rose 8 percent, driven primarily by repairs and maintenance costs as postponed activities were resumed.

At Manila Water’s East Zone Concession, net income was up by 52 percent at P5.5 billion driven by higher revenues. Revenue recovery was mainly supported by the non-residential segment and higher connection fees, as well as cross border charges.

Meanwhile, cost and expenses rose 17 percent for the year with the ramp up of repairs and maintenance, connection, and collection activities, coupled with operating enhancements to comply with new environmental standards. Other income amounting to P450 million was recognized with the reduction of provisions related to the Clean Water Act case.

The company’s Non-East zone-Philippines group saw its recovery from a net loss position to end the year with P137 million in earnings.

This performance was supported by a 6 percent billed volume growth, coupled with tariff adjustments and higher contributions from several of its key businesses to drive revenues to P5.8 billion.

In November last year, Manila Water secured approval from regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for its rate rebasing service improvement plan in the East zone. Manila Water committed to invest close to P100 billion over the next five years to continue its water supply and network improvement projects, as well as to expand coverage and capacity of its wastewater system.