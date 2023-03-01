Let Pinoys try rice-corn blend

The latest report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations revealed that international rice prices opened the year on a firm note. The FAO All Rice Price Index averaged 126.4 points in January, up 6.2 percent from December and its highest level since November 2011. FAO noted that the increase was driven by Indica rice, aromatic prices as well as the demand created by the Lunar New Year celebrations.

FAO said Asian quotations of Indica rice firmed across all the major origins in January. It observed that the most pronounced gains took place in Thailand, where the baht strengthened to a 10-month high. Currency appreciations against the US dollar also caused prices to rise in Brazil and the Philippines’s major sources of imported rice—Vietnam and India.

Tight supplies of wheat caused by the conflict in Eastern Europe created a strong demand for rice in other parts of the world, including Pakistan where consumers shifted to the staple due to higher wheat flour prices. Data from FAO indicated that the average quotation for Vietnam’s 5 percent brokens reached $449.3 per metric ton in January, nearly 18 percent higher than the $382 per MT recorded a year ago. The average quotation for India’s 5 percent brokens was also up by 20.6 percent to $418.80 per MT in January from $355.50 per MT a year ago.

One of the major factors that contributed to the spike in rice prices was the cost of fertilizer, which became more expensive as the conflict in Eastern Europe dragged on. While prices of certain fertilizer grades in the international market have gone down in recent months, the ongoing war in the European region would continue to pose a threat to commodity prices and weigh on sentiment. Apart from expensive inputs, shrinking water supplies would make rice production more challenging in the years to come.

It is for these reasons that the Philippines needs to carefully consider its options, particularly when it comes to rice consumption and its reliance on imports to plug the annual gap in production. While importation is now a staple in the price-stabilizing toolkits of our policymakers, it would do well for them to look beyond this measure and promote other initiatives that will allow the country to finally become “self-sufficient” in rice. One such initiative is the promotion of the rice-corn (RiCo) blend proposed by a team of experts from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB).

RiCo is a mixture of rice and grits at a ratio of 70:30. The UPLB team is advocating the use of the IPB Quality Protein Maize Variety, which is high in lysine and tryptophan and is more nutritious than regular white corn. Lysine is an essential amino acid that boosts metabolic functions of the body, while tryptophan helps in the production of serotonin that improves appetite, weight loss, and mood.

Apart from being nutritious, RiCo is cheaper than most rice varieties at P38 per kilogram, according to the Philippine Rice Research Institute. Government support for its production and distribution could further cut retail prices and eventually allow the Philippines to eliminate the shortfall in domestic rice output.