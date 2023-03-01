Legislative measures to protect rays, sharks in PHL seas pushed

The Save Sharks Network Philippines (SSNP) is calling for the passage of a science-based legal framework to protect and conserve rays and sharks that are the target of fishers and poachers for their “exotic” meat and body parts.

The SSNP said such a legal framework should be enforceable and socially just, taking into consideration the state of the marine environment and the communities that depend on these ecosystems.

The call was made ahead as the SSNP, together with the Philippine Dragon Boat Team, held a fluvial parade on February 27 to kick off the celebration of Shark Conservation Week from February 27 to March 4, 2023, to raise awareness of the plight of shark and ray species in the Philippines.

The celebration aims to highlight the calls for clear government policies for shark conservation in the Philippines.

The weeklong celebration aims to strengthen the conservation of sharks by advocating for the passing of a national legal framework, paving the way to healthier marine ecosystems and encouraging economic stability and sustainable livelihoods.

“As tourism and other economic activities go back to pre-pandemic levels, our oceans and the species that call it home continue to face many threats,” Anna Oposa, executive director and Chief Mermaid, Save Philippine Seas said in a statement.

“We need national legislation that lays out how we can best protect and sustainably manage threats to our sharks and rays.”

“The Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources supports all initiatives that aim to conserve our sharks and highlight its importance in the conservation of marine biodiversity and sustainable use of these resources for succeeding generations,” Atty. Demosthenes R. Escoto, DA-BFAR National Director, for his part, also said in the same statement.

Previous Shark Conservation Weeks were held in Cebu City, Cebu in 2014; Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental in 2016; and Panglao and Tagbilaran City, Bohol in 2018. One of the objectives of Shark Conservation Week is to build a constituency among various stakeholders, including line government agencies, legislators, the private sector, youth and academic institutions, fishers, traders, and other sectors such as tourism.

A Shark Summit will be held on March 2 and 3, 2023 to document the progress of shark conservation in the Philippines and identify relevant issues that need to be addressed.