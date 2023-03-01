Great worker, bad team member

EVERY manager has encountered them—brilliant team members who know they are good, so they have developed an attitude of superiority and look down on other team members. Some managers kowtow to their demand for fear of losing a valuable member of their team, while others use intimidation tactics to keep them at bay. When you have a high performing employee who has a bad attitude, how do you manage them so that they continue to significantly contribute without ruffling any feathers?

High performers are strong achievers, and they thrive in an environment where objectives and expectations are clear. They need to understand how their efforts contribute to the overall success of the team, and your job as their manager is to help them see the big picture of how each team member depends on others to succeed. When they realize that their success depends as much on their contribution to the team as the other members, they will understand the value of working well with others.

Before going into solutions, identify what is causing the antagonistic behavior. These may be caused by personal issues affecting their work, frustrations over their professional development, how they are treated by other team members, past experiences with other managers, or burnout. You need to know what is causing their disruptive behavior so that you can develop solutions addressing the root cause of their behavior. It will also help you find other ways for them to deal with their issues without compromising their professional relationships.

Often, high performers have a unique skill set or expertise that sets them apart or they have been in the industry for so long that they know better in terms of how to go about their work. Capitalize on this by empowering them to become the subject matter expert on certain work processes, and ask them for advice on those aspects of the work.

To help them understand the value of helping others, ask them to lead a small group within your team so that others can learn from them. By giving them a venue where they can use their expertise and to work with others to succeed, you are giving them an opportunity to see the benefits of working with a group and find out for themselves how to work with others effectively.

Just as much as they need to understand the overall objective of the team, you also need to set clear expectations in terms of how they work with other team members. It is never easy for them to think that they are being difficult because they will always fall back to thinking that they are actually doing well because of their output. What you can do is to tell them specific instances when they were being difficult and the effect their behavior is having on other team members. They may not be aware of the effects so it would help them change if they knew how they are actually affecting other team members.

To help them develop steps to dealing with others more effectively, ask them what they would do if certain scenarios happen again. This will allow you to help them fine tune their reactions and help them commit to an action plan to improve the way they work with other team members. In training, one of the effective ways we demonstrate a new skill is for trainees to demonstrate. If they are up to it, do role play so they can become comfortable with how they should behave when they have to work with others.

But you also need to be prepared for them refusing to change their behavior, even insisting they will behave the same way when confronted with the same scenarios. In this instance, you may have to stress the importance of teamwork and how their behavior affects other team members. You may need to do this especially if their behavior causes a significant disruption in the team’s deliverables. You will have to exercise your discernment in gauging the severity of their behavior’s effect on the team. If needed, set clear indicators of when their action or behavior leaves you with no choice but to let them go.

To help them stay true to their action plans, give regular feedback so that they know if they are on the right track. You can also provide corrective measures to fine tune their action plans. How frequent you give feedback will depend on how often they need to be reminded of their commitments. At the beginning, they will often waver, so you need to give feedback more often. But when they have a firm grip of what they need to do, feedback can be given far in between especially when they have already assimilated the change. But still be on the lookout for any deviations in the agreed commitments and be ready to provide feedback as needed.

There are also cases when people managers rely heavily on their high performing team members that they only assign new and challenging projects to them. The imbalance in workload will cause them to resent the other team members because they will be overburdened with more projects than the rest. As a people manager, your role is to equip every one of your team members to rise to the level of what is expected of their role and position. You need to train and equip them which will allow you to have work be properly rationed so that no one person takes in all the work all the time.

Being a people manager means ensuring that your team works efficiently and effectively with each other. When a high performing team member is acting up, you need to identify what is causing it and address the matter based on what is good for the team. You also need to make the difficult decision of letting a high performing team member go when they become intransigent, or when they threaten the efficiency of the entire team. In the end, you need to understand that your team will only be as good as when everyone understands what is expected of them, how they contribute to the overall success of the team, and how well they work with each other.