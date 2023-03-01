Gotianun-led FLI sees bright prospects in 2023

Despite the economic climate being challenged by high inflation rates and other macroeconomic factors, the Gotianun-led Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) remains bullish in 2023 encouraged by the resilience of businesses and the continued support of their customers.

“We are pressing forward, continuing to pursue our goals, and have many new offerings in the pipeline. We are increasing our presence in Cebu, Rizal and Northern Luzon and plan to accelerate development in our townships,” Tristan Las Marias, FLI president, told the BusinessMirror in an e-mail interview.

Indeed, things are going great for FLI. For instance, Las Marias said that in Filinvest Mimosa+ in Clark, Workplus 7 the third office building within the Workplus office complex will be operational and will be complemented by The Crib, the first co-living development of the company. On top of that, FLI will have mid-rise and high-rise condominium projects nationwide that are in various stages of development which target to launch within the next two to three years. Moreover, FLI recently launched Futura Monte in Naga City.

Aside from Metro Manila, Las Marias said FLI has also consistently maintained a strong presence in the regions with around 50 percent of its projects outside of Metro Manila. “For 2023, we plan to launch projects in Cebu, Dagupan, Batangas, Bulacan, Dumaguete and other cities and towns across the country,” he said.

Las Marias noted FLI’s growth strategy focuses on balancing its mix of offerings, which includes offices to ensure sustained success. Further, FLI is completing several office developments that will cater to both traditional and business process outsourcing (BPO) locators. Axis 3 in Northgate Alabang, Studio 7 in Quezon City, 387 in Makati and Marina Town in Dumaguete are some office developments that are targeted for completion within the year, according to Las Marias. He said the development of BPO facilities is in response to support the BPO industry which has significantly contributed to the Philippine economy by providing employment to many Filipinos.

The BPO industry generated 1.44 million direct jobs and 3.6 million indirect jobs in 2021, according to the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IT-BPAP). Further, BPO industry is an economic catalyst to the local economy with $29.5 billion in revenues representing a 7.5 percent contribution to the gross domestic product of the country.

FLI is also taking advantage of revenge shopping and revenge malling as it embarks on the expansion wing of Festival Mall Alabang by completing a new and exciting food court by next year. With over 200,000 square meters of gross leasable area, Las Marias said Festival Mall offers a wide range of diverse leisure and entertainment areas, making it a great destination for families of all generations. Festival Mall is part of Filinvest’s Lifemalls, a collection of regional shopping centers and community malls, including Main Square in Bacoor, Fora in Tagaytay, and IL Corso in Cebu.

A rebound in 2023

Colliers Philippines said there is no doubt that Philippine property is on its way to recovery.

According to Colliers Philippines associate director Joey Roi Bondoc the experiences acquired from the Covid disruptions should boost the market to greater heights. “Now is the right time to focus on innovation and differentiation-led recovery strategies especially as developers and investors continue to face a precarious global economic and political environment.”

Insights and recommendations

Bondoc sees a stellar finish by the property sector in 2022 supported by improvement in office deals across the country; higher supply and demand in the Metro Manila pre-selling condominium market; a rebound in mall consumer traffic; and a rise in hotel occupancies and average daily rates (ADRs). “We see this optimism persisting through 2023 as recovery prospects are boosted by strong macroeconomic fundamentals,” Bondoc said.

He urged office developers to take advantage of a rebound in leasing within and outside Metro Manila. By constructing new office towers and offering more flexible workspaces; residential developers should launch new projects, integrating sustainable and green features, as the Metro Manila pre-selling condominium market recovers; while mall operators should brace for more foreign and local retailers as consumer confidence and foot traffic pick up.