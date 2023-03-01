First Gen, PCAARRD ink MOU on agribusiness projects

Lopez-led First Gen Corp. and the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) will jointly explore and support agribusiness technologies and projects that seek to improve the livelihood of small farmers and fishermen.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), both committed to identify and agree on priority projects and activities related to agri-aqua production, harvesting and post-harvesting systems.

PCAARRD is a multi-sectoral research and development body under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

DOST-PCAARRD Executive Director Reynaldo V. Ebora and First Gen Vice President Shirley H. Cruz signed the MOU with DOST-PCAARRD Deputy Executive Director Melvin B. Carlos and First Gen Senior Manager Janice Ortañez-Dugan as witnesses.

In the MOU, both parties also have agreed that each will allocate and release funds to support the objective of the MOU and to collaborate in the implementation of the priority activities. Beneficiaries of the projects will be First Gen host communities and other areas to be agreed upon by both parties.

PCAARRD formulates policies, plans, and programs for science and technology-based research and development and spearheads technology transfer initiatives in the agriculture, aquatic and natural resources sector.

First Gen owns and operates 31 power plants located in Ilocos Norte, Batangas, Bicol, Leyte, Negros Island and North Cotabato. It is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPH), one of the oldest and largest conglomerates with a strong environmental advocacy.

Both may also enter into other agreements for other special projects that will promote and advance First Gen’s advocacies and promote DOST-PCAARRD’s mandates.