First Gen, PCAARRD ink MOU on agribusiness projects

byLenie Lectura
March 1, 2023
1 minute read
Officials of DOST-PCAARRD and First Gen Corp sign a memorandum of understanding to support projects for poor agricultural workers. (handout photo)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Lopez-led First Gen Corp. and the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) will jointly explore and support agribusiness technologies and projects that seek to improve the livelihood of small farmers and fishermen.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), both committed to identify and agree on priority projects and activities related to agri-aqua production, harvesting and post-harvesting systems.

PCAARRD is a multi-sectoral research and development body under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

DOST-PCAARRD Executive Director Reynaldo V. Ebora and First Gen Vice President Shirley H. Cruz signed the MOU with DOST-PCAARRD Deputy Executive Director Melvin B. Carlos and First Gen Senior Manager Janice Ortañez-Dugan as witnesses.

In the MOU, both parties also have agreed that each will allocate and release funds to support the objective of the MOU and to collaborate in the implementation of the priority activities. Beneficiaries of the projects will be First Gen host communities and other areas to be agreed upon by both parties.

PCAARRD formulates policies, plans, and programs for science and technology-based research and development and spearheads technology transfer initiatives in the agriculture, aquatic and natural resources sector.

First Gen owns and operates 31 power plants located in Ilocos Norte, Batangas, Bicol, Leyte, Negros Island and North Cotabato. It is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPH), one of the oldest and largest conglomerates with a strong environmental advocacy.

Both may also enter into other agreements for other special projects that will promote and advance First Gen’s advocacies and promote DOST-PCAARRD’s mandates.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Lenie Lectura
A Journalism Graduate of Letran College, Lenie Lectura is a multi-awarded veteran beat reporter of highly regulated industries, telco and energy. She has been consistently named best reporter for her coverage of energy and telecommunications issues. She was also recognized for having the best feature story, which tackled the transportation issues. She has also churned out exclusive reports from all the business beats she covered.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Jollibee buys more onions, other veggies from producers via farm program

byBusinessMirror
March 1, 2023
Next Article

Sales of Kadiwa stores hit ₧136.14M in November-December–PCO

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 1, 2023

Related Posts

sugar import export
Read more
4 minute read

DA allocates 440K MT of refine sugar imports to only 3 handpicked entities

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) is allocating the 440,000 metric tons (MT) of refined sugar imports to only three entities – All Asian Countertrade Inc., Edison Lee Marketing Corp. and  Sucden Philippines Inc. – which were earlier revealed to have been “handpicked” by a high-ranking official.

In a memorandum to Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Administrator David John Thaddeus P. Alba, Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban directed the issuance of clearance for release of imported sugar under Sugar Order (SO) 6.

Panganiban’s memorandum, dated February 27, stipulated that the SO 6 import volume shall be allocated to the three entities following the Memorandum issued by the Office of Executive Secretary last January 13.

The memorandum, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, showed that All Asian Countertrade Inc. shall import 240,000 MT, while Edison Lee Marketing Corp. and S&D Sucden Philippines Inc. shall import 100,000 MT each.

Furthermore, Panganiban said the sugar shipments consigned to All Asian Countertrade Inc. that have already arrived in the country shall be part of the importer’s 240,000-MT allocation under SO 6.

A SRA clearance is necessary to allow the entry of imported sugar to the country as it certifies that the shipments are legitimate or part of an authorized import program, which is usually done through an SO. 

byJasper Y. Arcalas
March 1, 2023