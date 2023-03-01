DOH sends epidemiologists to San Carlos City amid amoebiasis outbreak

A team of epidemiologists will be sent to San Carlos City today (March 1) in Negros Occidental after the city was placed under state of health emergency due to the increasing number of amoebiasis cases there.

“Our team here from the Epidemiology Bureau to go to our Region VI para po matulungan ang aming regional epidemiology and surveillance units,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire said that based on their initial information, the infection could have been caused by contaminated water.

There were 189 cases of amoebiasis reported in the city, she said.

“Ang cause po nitong mga pagkalat o pagtaas ng mga pagtatae doon would still be the source of water,” Vergeire said.

On February 22, San Carlos Mayor Renato Gustilo signed an executive order placing the town under state of health emergency after a number of persons were rushes to the hospitals after experiencing symptoms of amoebiasis like diarrhea.

Meanwhile, Vergeire reminded local government units that before declaring a state of calamity or a state of emergency, they must first go through the DOH.

Likewise, Vergeire said that once the DOH team will arrive in San Carlos, they will also coordinate with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to check on the city’s water source.