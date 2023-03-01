Digital payments firm eyes to lend to MSMEs this year

Maya Philippines Inc. revealed it plans to lend to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the year.

“The next big opportunity that we see especially for smaller businesses is the need to have all sorts of different loans—bridging loans, first capital loans,” Maya Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Pepe Torres said on the sidelines of its latest consumer campaign. “These are areas we are working on this year to expand our offerings from payments to banking products such as savings and lending.”

Currently, the firm only offers a payment processing app for businesses.

Monday night saw Maya Philippines unveiling its commitment to “double down on its digital banking advantage to accelerate its growth in consumer finance and encourage more Filipinos to embrace new financial services such as credit and investments.”

Under this new campaign, Maya Philippines is providing its savings account holders as much as 10-percent interest rate.

Account holders simply need to use their Maya wallets for their purchases and achieve some “customizable personal goals.”

Maya Philippines counts over 1.5 million bank customers.

“Filipinos trust banks and like the convenience of e-wallets. By providing an all-in-one digital banking app where people can save, spend, borrow, and invest seamlessly, we have simplified the whole financial services experience for consumers. Our strategy has allowed us to deliver a superior and unmatched banking and payments experience,” Maya Group President Shailesh Baidwan said during the event the firm organized last Monday.

“Moreover, we’ve seen firsthand that customers who save or borrow transact 2 [times] to 3 times more than payments-only users. Our innovations, such as daily interest crediting and gamified savings, have led to a stickier app experience, more types of transactions, and greater share of wallet.”