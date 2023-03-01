Congress to pass bill vs ‘ghosting’ of tax receipts

THE House of Representatives committed to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) the passage of a measure that will punish the selling and issuance of fake receipts to pad gross expense and creditable input value-added tax (VAT), which authorities called “ghosting the tax authority.”

House Committee Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda made the assurance last Tuesday after BIR OIC- Deputy Commissioner Maridur V. Rosario asked the Lower Chamber to address the issue of “ghosting” of tax receipts.

Following the briefing by the Development Budget Coordinating Committee, Salceda said that “ghosting the tax authority” is non-bailable using the lifeblood doctrine.

“In support of attaining the revenue goals of the Bureau, we will draft that measure today,” Salceda told Rosario.

“We will draft legislation so that selling and buying receipts to pad your deductible expenses or input VAT is non-bailable, using the lifeblood doctrine; tax ghosting is non-bailable,” he said.

Salceda said they will introduce legislation penalizing both the buyer and seller for tax fraud.

“Right now, the tax code imposes penalties and surcharges only on those who use fake receipts for tax fraud. Section 248 of the Tax Code imposes, in addition to the tax required to be paid, a penalty equivalent to 25 percent of the amount due; that’s not a lot,” he added.

Salceda further explained that “that penalty is not enough of a deterrent.”

He noted that if his conversation with Rosario was right, “it’s still unclear whether the seller of fake receipts and other accessories to the crime are liable.”

‘Ghost companies’

SALCEDA explained that tax experts call the practice “ghosting the tax authority,” because “ghost companies” issue fake receipts to taxpayers to defraud the tax collection agency. Sometimes, the lawmaker added, the receipts from expenses not considered valid expenses are used to pad deductibles.

Salceda added that the practice is “fairly common among family corporations, some of whom use household expenses to reduce their corporation’s gross taxable income.”

“We will introduce both penal provisions and civil penalties, as well as tax administration provisions to make it easier for the BIR to identify which receipts are fraudulent.”

Salceda, meanwhile, appealed to the Senate to pass the Ease of Paying Taxes Law so that the House could consider introducing the amendment during the Bicameral Conference Committee.

“We will still try to pass our draft of this on third reading so that the House contingent will consider the amendment as being fully supported by the chamber,” he said.

“We also want to hear from stakeholders so that we can calibrate countermeasures fairly. The converse of ease of paying taxes is the difficulty of fraud. It should be easier to be an honest taxpayer, but it should be more difficult to defraud the government—so that the burden of funding social services does not fall too heavily on the honest citizen,” Salceda added.