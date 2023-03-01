China Bank posts 27 percent growth in net income

DESPITE the rise in its operating expenses driven by higher inflation, publicly-listed China Banking Corp. posted a better-than-expected income performance in 2022.

The lender’s disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) revealed its net income rose by 27 percent to P19.1 billion in 20222. The bank also reported a Return on Equity of 15.1 percent and Return on Assets of 1.6 percent.

The lender said operating expenses increased by nine percent to P24.4 billion from bigger revenue-related taxes due to business growth and higher core operating expenses due to inflationary pressures.

“Our sustained strong performance amid macroeconomic headwinds is a testament to our unwavering customer focus, effective management of assets and good cost control,” China Bank President William C. Whang said in the disclosure to the PSE.

The bank said its total revenues increased by 14 percent to P55.7 billion, driven by the 17 percent jump in net interest income to P45.6 billion.

Interest income also grew by 23 percent to P57.2 billion due to the continuous build-up in earning assets. Despite the 57 percent growth in interest expenses, China Bank said its net interest margin remained healthy at 4.2 percent.

Improvements

Meanwhile, the bank said its fee-based income grew by 5 percent to P10.1 billion due to improvements in core fee income, including deposit-related transaction fees, trust revenues, bancassurance revenues and fees from our investment banking, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage businesses.

“These results were made possible by the hard work and dedication of our employees. Our investments over the past years have started to bear fruit as evidenced by the record growth in assets and profits that we have been reporting,” Chief Operating Officer and incoming China Bank President and CEO Romeo D. Uyan Jr. was quoted in the disclosure as saying.

“We also will keep on investing in our people and capabilities as China Bank continues to play an increasing role as one of the preeminent institutions in the Philippine banking industry,” Uyan added.

China Bank remains the country’s 4th-largest privately-owned domestic bank with total assets of P1.3 trillion, which was up 20 percent, bolstered by robust earning assets and deposits expansion.

NPLs

THE bank reported that net loans rose by 15 percent to P700 billion on vigorous business and consumer lending to drive economic rebound.

Even with this increase, the Bank recorded better-than-industry non-performing loan (NPL) ratio and NPL coverage ratio of 2.3 percent and 123 percent, respectively.

“China Bank continues to be strong and profitable, with ample liquidity and capitalization to achieve our ambitious goals and more importantly, to deliver long-term, sustainable value to our stakeholders,” said China Bank Chief Finance Officer Patrick D. Cheng.

Total deposits reached P1.1 trillion, 24 percent higher on sustained growth across deposit products. Current and savings account (CASA) deposits increased to P573 billion for a CASA ratio of 54 percent.

Total equity stood at P135 billion, up 13 percent, with a Common Equity Tier-1 ratio of 15.1 percent and total capital adequacy ratio of 15.9 percent.