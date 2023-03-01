BTr bags ₧25B from auction of reissued Treasury bonds

THE national government fully awarded—the eight consecutive time—bids for the reissued Treasury bonds (T-bonds), raising P25 billion as investors’ asking rates settled well within secondary-market level and even lower than the debt paper’s original coupon rate.

The auction committee of the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said it decided to fully award the T-bonds, which have a remaining term of 6 years and 2 months, as rates averaged 6.172 percent, lower than the original coupon of 6.5 percent and the 6.588-percent average rate in September 2022.

Furthermore, the average rate was also just slightly higher than the 6.078 percent secondary market benchmark rate for the debt paper with the same tenor. The rates for the reissued T-bonds ranged between a low of 6.029 percent to a high of 6.2 percent.

“With its decision, the committee raised the full program of P25.0 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to P99.7 billion,” the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday. The Treasury noted that the auction was oversubscribed by 2.3 times as total bids reached P58.6 billion compared to the P25-billion programmed offering.

THE national government aims to borrow P200 billion from the domestic debt market this month through the sale of T-bonds and bills (T-bills).

The year has been good to the Treasury as it has been able to achieve near full-award and even full-award of government securities as investors’ asking interest rates ease within or even below secondary market benchmark levels.

In its last February T-bonds offering, the Treasury successfully raised P35 billion for the seventh consecutive time. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/02/22/government-raises-%e2%82%a735b-from-t-bonds-sale/ )

For the whole year, the national government plans to borrow P2.207 trillion with a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources.

In terms of domestic borrowings, the national government aims to raise a total of P1.654 trillion, P54.1 billion of which coming from the sale of T-bills while the remaining amount would come from the auction of T-bonds.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy | Dreamstime.com





