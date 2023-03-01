50 years of a rock n’ roll masterpiece

Released on March 1, 1973, making this the 50th anniversary of the world’ third best-selling record; tied with Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard for US $45 million copies sold.

I didn’t get this record until seven years after its release. It was my classmate and best friend (at that time) Hector who got me into Pink Floyd.

Hector was into the American Top 40 and (yes, he got me into that as well as I was strictly a DZRJ listener) and one day, he told me that Casey Kasem said that The Dark Side of the Moon had been on the chart for I think years.

I never listened to Pink Floyd. I did see their records on the racks of Muzikland and Electro King in Cubao but this was the time I was heavily into punk while discovering new wave.

I didn’t get The Dark Side of the Moon until after I picked up The Wall (that I thought — and still do — was overrated) came out. My first copy of the record was a local press with the yellow Harvest logo. I only later got the American press – like three decades later.

Listening to Dark Side of the Moon opened me to progressive rock. Like every sub-genre of rock music that I was discovering during this time, it was an exercise in openness and patience. Not everything was a two-minute blitzkrieg bop. All of a sudden, bands like Yes, King Crimson, and Emerson Lake & Palmer were on my turntable or tape deck.

As for The Dark Side of the Moon, I remember thinking, “What an intro (the opening instrumental ‘Speak to Me) – that’s terrible.”

However, “Breathe” gently eased my fears about a letdown.

Pink Floyd was the first band I heard that made use of these weird effects and soundbites from television and radio, and I wondered, “What is this (referring to ‘On the Run’ that I thought was going to leave me with a case of vertigo).”

All the ringing and chiming clocks on “Time” scared the crap out of me as I thought of the horror film, “The Changeling.” And those twanging guitars made me think of Ennio Morricone’s Spaghetti Westerns.

It wasn’t until the last track of Side One – “The Great Gig in the Sky” that made me realize how awesome the album was. Clare Torry screaming her head off left battered me into submission.

The guitar solo that Dave Gilmour tears into the first track of Side 2 – “Money” certified me as a Pink Floyd fan.

“Us and Them” had a certain majesty to the song. And when I was done, I remember calling up Hec and saying, “The Dark Side of the Moon was better than The Wall.” And it is.

After this, I got into a heavy Pink Floyd phase as I purchased Animals (that is my fave Pink Floyd album), Atom Heart Mother, Ummagumma, and Wish You Were Here.

The other records – I don’t recall seeing them anymore at that time. Maybe it was there. Maybe they had sold out. I never got the other titles also until three decades later.

During the time I was in my Pink Floyd phase, I recall one of my neighbors in Cubao wondering if I liked getting stoned since I was now a fan of the band. My response was, “Why do I want get hit by rocks?” And I even thought of St. Stephen who was stoned to death by a Jewish mob.

It didn’t occur to me they meant something else. Hey, I was in seventh grade.

By the time I got into high school, I left behind my favorites from my grade school years – Kiss, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Pink Floyd. The only band that carried over was Van Halen.

It would not be until I was DJing at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square in 2002 that I got reacquainted with Pink Floyd. I played pulled out the cd of The Dark Side of the Moon and played “The Great Gig in the Sky” that I segued into the Cocteau Twins “Lorelei.”

I got a lot of thumbs up, approving looks and nods from the late-night crowd at the store. It was then that I purchased back the old records (from Bleecker Bob’s).

Today, it is easy for me to forget this album. Like a good memory that I constantly revisit, when I listen to the album, I will always say it is one of my Top 50 favorite albums, and how The Dark Side of the Moon allowed me to venture forward from the usual raunchy and loud rock and roll.