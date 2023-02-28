TNT kicks off EASL campaign against Utsunomiya Brex

byBusinessMirror
February 28, 2023
2 minute read
The San Miguel Beermen arrive in Japan on Tuesday.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

TNT stakes its mettles right away against Utsunomiya Brex in the opener of the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week Wednesday night at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya in Japan.

The Tropang Giga arrived in the Japanese city known for its sumptuous gyoza dumplings late Tuesday afternoon following a four-hour flight from Manila and lost no time preparing themselves for their 6:30 p.m. game (Manila time) against the host team.

TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said shooting guard Roger Pogoy will be suiting up for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup runner up team, although backcourt partner Mike Williams is a game time decision.

Both Pogoy (bone bruise) and Williams (ankle) suffered injuries during the team’s current campaign in the Governors’ Cup.

High-scoring Jalen Hudson and Daniel Ochefu will reinforce TNT against the reigning Japan B. League champion.

Lastimosa is tempering expectations on the team’s campaign in the five-day tournament where the champion receives $250,000.

“We’ll just compete and see what happens,” Lastimosa said.

Veteran guard Yuta Tabuse, regarded as the first Japanese player to suit up in the National Basketball Association, is at the forefront of Utsunomiya’s bid as he teams up with 6-foot-9 former Japan national player Kosuke Takeuchi, Asian import Isaac Fotu, and imports Josh Scott and Julian Mavunga.

Anyang KGC featuring former Gilas Pilipinas player Rhenz Abando takes on Taipei Fubon Braves in the opening game of the tournament set at 4 p.m.

Also arriving in Utsunomiya on Tuesday are the San Miguel Beermen led by six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

The Philippine Cup champions however, won’t see action until Thursday when they take on the Ryukyu Golden Kings featuring Philippine national pool player Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines and three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Bolts shoot for quarterfinals berth in game vs Gin Kings

byBusinessMirror
February 28, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Bolts shoot for quarterfinals berth in game vs Gin Kings

MERALCO shoots for a win that will push the Bolts to the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup but head coach Norman Black’s wary of a tough fight from a Barangay Ginebra San Miguel side that’s comfortable playing with its back against the wall.

byBusinessMirror
February 28, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

D’Navigators resume Spikers’ Turf drive vs Sealions2

ILOILO resumes its Spikers’ Turf campaign against Navy Wednesday seeking a fifth straight triumph in another explosive triple-bill that also pits Army against Air Force and Cotabato versus National University (NU) in the Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila.

byBusinessMirror
February 28, 2023