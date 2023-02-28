TNT kicks off EASL campaign against Utsunomiya Brex

TNT stakes its mettles right away against Utsunomiya Brex in the opener of the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week Wednesday night at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya in Japan.

The Tropang Giga arrived in the Japanese city known for its sumptuous gyoza dumplings late Tuesday afternoon following a four-hour flight from Manila and lost no time preparing themselves for their 6:30 p.m. game (Manila time) against the host team.

TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said shooting guard Roger Pogoy will be suiting up for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup runner up team, although backcourt partner Mike Williams is a game time decision.

Both Pogoy (bone bruise) and Williams (ankle) suffered injuries during the team’s current campaign in the Governors’ Cup.

High-scoring Jalen Hudson and Daniel Ochefu will reinforce TNT against the reigning Japan B. League champion.

Lastimosa is tempering expectations on the team’s campaign in the five-day tournament where the champion receives $250,000.

“We’ll just compete and see what happens,” Lastimosa said.

Veteran guard Yuta Tabuse, regarded as the first Japanese player to suit up in the National Basketball Association, is at the forefront of Utsunomiya’s bid as he teams up with 6-foot-9 former Japan national player Kosuke Takeuchi, Asian import Isaac Fotu, and imports Josh Scott and Julian Mavunga.

Anyang KGC featuring former Gilas Pilipinas player Rhenz Abando takes on Taipei Fubon Braves in the opening game of the tournament set at 4 p.m.

Also arriving in Utsunomiya on Tuesday are the San Miguel Beermen led by six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

The Philippine Cup champions however, won’t see action until Thursday when they take on the Ryukyu Golden Kings featuring Philippine national pool player Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines and three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham.