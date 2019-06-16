Free city tours for South Korea layovers sans visa

By Gelyka Ruth R. Dumaraos

Layovers at Incheon International Airport are never dull and boring.

Travelers have everything inside the massive, modern airport while waiting for their connecting flights—napping and shower facilities available at the transfer lounge, gaming and entertainment centers, and shopping and dining hubs that walk one through Korea’s culture and tradition.

Namdaemun Market is the largest traditional market in Korea with streets filled with stores selling glasses, clothes, kitchen utensils, and many more.

But while the airport is an attraction in itself, passengers are given the option to take a glimpse of South Korea without thinking of visa requirements.

“With all the facilities offered at Incheon International Airport, sometimes people would think ‘I don’t even need to go out and more. I don’t really need to see Korea anymore,’” Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) Assistant Manager John Bonifacio said. “But the good thing about Incheon International Airport is that they offer a free transit tour program for people who would like to also experience seeing Korea.”

Travelers who have maximum 24 hours layover at the airport can now avail themselves of the visa-free transit tours, provided that they have connecting flights to and from other countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Included in the top 20 largest airports in the world, Incheon International Airport is equipped with entertainment centers, shopping and food hubs, and modern facilities for thousands of passengers

Complete with shuttle buses and tour guides, passengers are presented with a myriad of courses of different durations.

Transit tour courses

Tourists can choose from any of the program’s various courses, depending on their available time before their next flight.

The longest transit tour covers a five-hour tour in Seoul’s shopping districts Myeong-dong and Namdaemun Market. If a quick immersion in the city’s culture and tradition is preferred, the traditional tour covering Gyeongbokgung Palace and Insa-dong in Jongno is a great option.

Passengers who have four hours to spend outside the airport can choose from transit tours to Gwangmyeong Cave, Jeondeungsa Temple and Deokjinjin, and Cheonggyecheon Stream and Jogyesa Temple.

Gwangmyeong Cave is a tour destination that features the only mining area in the capital

“For those who have lesser time to spend, we recommend them to check out one to two-hour courses of entertainment tours,” Bonifacio added.

A one-hour entertainment tour at Paradise City Art-Tainment is just enough to explore its fun-filled activities and offerings. The Paradise City is the very first Korean-style resort complex in Northeast Asia, which offers year-round accommodation, entertainment and cultural experiences such as casino, clubs, art gallery and retail amenities.

Other one to two-hour courses include sea and shopping tours to Incheon Airport Maglev, discount store and hypermarket Lotte Mart, Eurwangni Beach, Incheon City tours covering the mixed traditional and modern living at the Songdo Hanok Village, Central Park Songdo and Triple Street. Within the vicinity are the Hyundai Premium Outlet, and local Korean cafés and restaurants.

The tours booked must end at least two hours before boarding the connecting flight, Bonifacio cleared. He added that transit tours are for first come, first served basis, and can be modified without prior notice.

The passenger must arrive at the concourse registration desk at terminals 1 and 2 by using the shuttle train at the basement. The Transit Tour Information Desks are both located at the airport’s terminals 1 and 2. The Incheon International Airport has partnered with leading carriers Asiana Airlines and Korean Air to incorporate into their system the free transit tour program for their travel agency partners.

Both airlines provide promotions and discounts to their passengers as support for the program. The two carriers welcome the free transit tour as a way to engage and include layover travelers to get a sneak peak on what Korea has to offer even in a short period of time.

For KTO Director Joon Kil Jo, the free transit tour program is their way of exploring opportunities to encourage more people to see South Korea.

“We are here to share with you all that we care about the various ways to enjoy a one of a kind of travel experience to Korea,” he said.

Image credits: Paradise City, Imagine Your Korea website





