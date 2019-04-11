Science has spoken: exercise is more important than money

Last updated on April 11th, 2019 at 08:14 pm

We all know that physical activity perks us up and imparts joy. Think of the endorphins—those happy hormones our bodies release when we go out for a run, lift some weights or play sports with friends.

But did you know that exercising makes us happier more than money does? Yes, science has spoken and has concluded that being active will make us happier than riches will. Well, not in those exact words, but something along those lines.

Researchers from Yale and Oxford came up with a study that was published in the Lancet, which says when it comes to our mental health, exercise is more important than money.

The study collected data from 1.2 million Americans, examining their physical and mental behavior. Each one was asked the question; “How many times have you felt mentally unwell in the past 30 days, for example, due to stress, depression or emotional problems?” They were also asked about their respective incomes and activity levels. The findings: Those exercising regularly felt bad for about 35 days a year. Those who didn’t, averaged 18 more days of sadness a year.

Tellingly, the study found that people who are physically active feel just as good as those who avoid physical activity but earn $25,000 more a year. But before we quit our high paying jobs or give up our business empires, and decide to camp out in the gym, the study reveals that too much exercise, may in fact, have the reverse effect on happiness. Three to five training sessions per week, the study says, is the magic number, with each session lasting about 45 minutes.

Participants who exercised more than three hours a day reportedly had poorer moods than those who exercised less. What this seems to infer is that overtraining leaves us too exhausted to be happy.

We’re probably asking ourselves what kind of exercise to perform if we want our collective moods to shift for the better. The largest mood boosts, says the study, were associated with team sports, cycling, aerobic and gym activities. It would seem that the increased socialization in team sports plays a key factor in happiness.

Sure, we’ve known all along that exercising lifts our mood. But to the extent that it trumps money is a novel proposition that we ought to ponder on in figuring out our priorities in life. In my book, happiness is, after all, the ultimate barometer of success, and a life well lived.