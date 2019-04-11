SC orders government to comment on suit vs Chico River loan

BAGUIO CITY—The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not give an immediate relief to the petitioners seeking to immediately prevent the Philippine government and China from implementing the Preferential Buyer’s Credit Loan Agreement they entered into for the implementation of the P3.69-billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project.

Instead, the Court during its en banc session ordered the government officials to comment on the petition filed by Bayan Muna chairman and senatorial candidate Neri Colmenares, along with lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc and a farmers’ organization, seeking to declare the said loan agreement as void for being unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court ordered the respondents to file their comments to the petition within a period of 10 days,” SC Public Information Office Chief and Spokesman Brian Hosaka announced at a press briefing.

The magistrates led by Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin are currently holding their summer session here in Baguio City from April 1 to April 10 before they go on a monthlong decision writing period in May.

Named respondents in the petition were President Duterte, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and National Irrigation Administration Administrator Ricardo Visaya.

In their petition, Colmenares and the other petitioners insisted that the confidentiality clause of the loan agreement under Article 8.8 violates the Filipinos constitutional right to be informed on foreign loans obtained or

guaranteed by the government under Article XII Section 21 of the 1987 Constitution.

The petitioners also claimed that the government stands to lose millions in income tax collections when preselected Chinese contractors are tapped instead of Filipino contractors for the implementation of the project.

They said the Constitution promotes a Filipino-first policy which the SC upheld in several decisions involving cases on bidding public bidding requirement and on preferential treatment.

Furthermore, the petitioners questioned the provision in the agreement which chooses China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (Cietac) as tribunal and the choice of Chinese law as the governing law of the agreement.

The said provision, according to the petitioners, is violative of Article II, Section 7, of the Constitution which mandates the government to take into “paramount consideration” the “national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interest and the right of self-determination.”