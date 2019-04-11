Savor the top food picks of Masarap Ba?

Last updated on April 11th, 2019 at 08:11 pm

By Cesar M. Cruz Jr.

Novotel Manila Araneta Center teamed up with the food blogger, Masarap Ba? for a special food event billed as Masarap Nga! Meet and Eat happened from March 29 until April 7 at the Food Exchange Manila.

The creative partnership with the hotel served as a springboard to highlight the top picks of Masarap Ba? These were exceptional food products made by small and medium entrepreneurs, which were infused into both existing and new buffet dishes as concocted by the culinary team of Novotel Manila.

“Finally, it’s happening. We can realize this project that has been popularly in demand by both my online followers and consumers who have been yearning for food that they are comfortable with and yet offer innovative concepts and experiences,” Masarap Ba? beamed with joy.

A total of 17 food products, which were personally selected by Masarap Ba? graced the food festival. They were as follows: Mad Meat’s homemade bacon, Beth’s classic chicken gallantina, roast beef and baked salmon by Benedicto Kitchen, Binagoongan and Chicken flakes by Mishee’s, Gourmet Tuyo by Cheche’s Gourmet, Cream Cheese by La Petite Fromagerie, Zero-sugar Peanut Butter by Gng. Bukid, Papa Bear’s chili oil, Tamago Chips, Eddy’s old style chicharrones, Mango Grill Manila’s Cheesy Cassava, the 64 percent Dark Chocolate by Halfsaints, Auro Chocolate Cacao from Davao, Daddy Mikk’s Chili and Garlic Crunch, Buenlago Kitchen’s Indie Sauce, cupcakes by Cake Shots, and Le Sucre Club’s dream cake.

Food Exchange Manila also had its share of her favorite dishes—the homemade corned beef, Indian dishes at the Indian station, and the cheese bread and favorite Gelato flavors at Indulge by Chef de Patisserie Manny Sy, which were available within the promo run.

Masarap Ba? Is not your average blogger. In fact, her credibility as to what food she considers delectable have attracted over 200,000 online followers whom she fondly refers to as ka-kulto ( cult followers).

Known by the alias, Kat Abaan Jr., the person behind the popular food blog has parlayed her popularity to be a positive change for others.

“I don’t want Masarap Ba? to be just another witty account. I want to make this journey more meaningful by lifting others up. And it was through the community of supportive ka-kultos that I found the courage and support to go beyond food reviews and extend help by getting established brands like Novotel to engage these SMEs and appreciate their concepts and products.”

Part of the sale will be used to support the Philippine Animal Rescue Team in support of Masarap Ba? advocacy in saving stray animals.