Maynilad sets maintenance work on Holy Week, waterless days loom

Last updated on April 11th, 2019 at 09:33 pm

By Lilybeth Ison, PNA

MANILA — Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) on Thursday announced it will be conducting several water network enhancement activities, including facility maintenance works, pipe decommissioning, pipe interconnections, and valve replacements, during the Holy Week, from April 16, 2019 (Holy Tuesday) to April 20, 2019 (Black Saturday).

Maynilad said this is in line with continuous efforts to improve water services in the West Zone.

Besides these major activities, Maynilad will also conduct smaller, parallel activities like leak detection and leak repairs, which would otherwise require the implementation of separate service disruptions.

As such, some Maynilad customers in parts of Manila, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Parañaque, Pasay, Las Piñas, and Bacoor in Cavite will experience temporary water service interruptions.

** Bacoor, Cavite: Alima, Aniban 2-4, Banalo, Campo Santo, Daang Bukid, Digman, Habay 1, Kaingin, Ligas 1-2, Mabolo 1-2, Maliksi 1-3, Niog 1, Panapaan 2-4, Poblacion (Tabing Dagat), Sineguelasan, Talaba 1-7, and Zapote 1-5 — 5 p.m. of April 18 to 6 a.m. of April 19;

** Las Piñas: Manuyo Uno, Pamplona Uno to Tres, Pulang Lupa Uno and Dos, and Zapote — 12 noon of April 18 to 1 p.m. of April 19; CAA, Daniel Fajardo, Elias Aldana, Ilaya, Manuyo Uno and Dos, Pamplona Uno to Tres, Pulang Lupa Dos, and Talon Uno to Tres — 5 p.m. of April 18 to 6 a.m. of April 19;

** Malabon: Baritan, Concepcion, Ibaba, San Agustin, and Tañong — 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. of April 16;



** Manila: Barangays 649 to 658, 666, and Baseco Area — 8 p.m. of April 18 to 1 a.m. of April 19;

Barangays 20, 223 to 226, 234 to 276, 281 to 316, 326 to 335, and 353 to 362 — 8 p.m. of April 18 to 4 a.m. of April 19;

** Navotas: Bagumbayan North and South, Daanghari, Navotas East and West, San Jose, San Roque, Sipac-Almacen, and Tangos — 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. of April 16, 2019;

** Parañaque: BF Homes, Don Bosco, Marcelo Green Village, Merville, Moonwalk, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Martin De Porres, and Sun Valley — 7 p.m. of April 18 to 7 a.m. of April 19;

BF Homes, Baclaran, Don Galo, La Huerta, Moonwalk, San Dionisio, San Isidro, Santo Niño, Tambo, and Vitalez — 5 p.m. of April 18 to 6 a.m. of April 19;

** Pasay: Barangays 179, 182 to 185, and 201 — 7 p.m. of April 18 to 7 a.m. of April 19;

Barangays 10 to 13, 24 to 32, 38 to 40, 76 to 79, 145 to 179, 181 to 184,186 to 200 — 5 p.m. of April 18 to 6 a.m. of April 19;

** Quezon City: Santo Domingo, Talayan, and Tatalon — 9 p.m. of April 17 to 9 a.m. of April 18; Aurora, Don Manuel, Doña Imelda, San Isidro, Santo Niño, and Santol — 9 p.m. of April 17 to 9 p.m. of April 18;

Apolonio Samson, Baesa, and Balingasa — 11 p.m. of April 17, 2019 to 3 a.m. of April 18;

Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, and Payatas — 10 p.m. of April 17 to 6 a.m. of April 18;

** Valenzuela: Arkong Bato, Balangkas, Bisig, Isla, Mabolo, Palasan, Pariancillo Villa, Pasolo, Poblacion, Polo, Tagalag, and Wawang Pulo — 9 p.m. of April 17 to 7 a.m. of April 18 and 9 p.m. of April 18 to 7 a.m. of April 19; and 9 p.m. of April 19 to 7 a.m. of April 20.

“The duration of service interruptions will differ per area. Some will have no water for five hours only, while others will have no water for 30 hours,” said Maynilad Water Supply Operations head Engr. Ronaldo Padua.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. These activities are being done so we can continue to improve the water infrastructure and ensure better water services for the long-term,” he added.

Maynilad encourages affected customers to store water at least three days before the scheduled interruption to prevent simultaneous heavy withdrawals of water from its pipelines, which can reduce water pressure and cause some customers to lose water services earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, the company said it has 40 water tankers on standby, ready to deliver water to affected areas as needed. (PNA)