Government looking to clip CSC’s powers over CNAs

There are now ongoing efforts to finally reduce if not totally remove the power of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) from rejecting provisions of the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) of government labor unions.

In an interview, Labor Assistant Benjo M. Benavidez disclosed the proposal is now being reviewed by concerned agencies.

“Currently, the Civil Service Commission is given the power to note which provision [of the CNA] is enforceable or not,” Benavidez said during the sidelines of the International Labor Organization’s (ILO) Centenary celebration on Thursday.

He said this power maybe limited with the approval of the pending issuance.

“This will make the registration of CNAs faster and ensure the implementation of benefits under the CNA,” Benavidez said.

Public Services Labor Independent Confederation (PSLINK) Advocacy Head Jillian Roque said they welcomed the development, but admitted they are not optimistic the new issuance will be finalized soon.

“We have always been bringing that up whenever they would be a tripartite consultations. They have not made any commitment about it on those meetings,” Roque told BusinessMirror in an interview.

“If they said there is now that development, we welcome it. But we should see it first [before we believe it],” she added.

PSLINK maintained its CSC or the Commission on Audit should have no role in CNA negotiations.

“It defeats the purpose of the [CNA] negotiations if the CSC would just later disallow its provisions. This will demoralize the affected workers,” Roque said.

Based from the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Relations (BLR), there were 1,466 registered government labor unions nationwide in 2017.

BLR noted the said unions have 450,686 members. Of which 49.3 percent or 222,133 are based in the National Capital Region.