Government investments in 2018 were highest in history, says D.O.F.

THE investments made by the national government under the Duterte administration, which reached 5.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, constituted the highest in the country’s history, according to the Department of Finance (DOF),

A DOF economic bulletin said the investments made by the government from 2016 to 2018 rose by an average of 39.7 percent. In monetary terms, these amounted to P940.4 billion in 2018, coming from P685.3 billion in 2017, and P655.7 billion in 2016.

In 2011, the government’s investment only amounted to P250.1 billion which is 2.58 percent of GDP; it was P339.3 billion in 2012 which is 3.21 percent of GDP; P296.7 billion or 2.57 percent of GDP in 2013; P346.3 billion or 2.74 percent of GDP for 2014; and P345.3 billion or 2.59 percent of GDP in 2015.

“Investment expansion has been the driving force of the economy in recent years, pushing up the country’s competitiveness and making up for previous decades of underinvestment. Stringent public investment evaluation, open and transparent procurement and implementation-ready prioritization have increased the efficiency of projects,” the DOF said.

According to the DOF, there are several reasons for the high return on investments made by the government, including infrastructure projects undergoing stringent project evaluation by the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC). Major national projects costing P2.5 billion or more are vetted by seven ICC agency-members before implementation.

Project procurement undergoing an open, transparent bidding process with terms of reference published in the Philippine Government E-Procurement System (Philgeps) is another reason for the high return.

Cited as a third reason is the requirement that the project must be implementation-ready before the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) provides an allocation for it in the draft national government budget.

“The current congestion in the country’s roads and ports serve as evidence that the projects, once implemented, will have ready clientele,” the DOF added.

The Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program consists of 75 flagship infrastructure projects envisioned to usher in the “golden age of infrastructure” in the country.