Government eyes end-April float of Panda bonds

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) is eyeing to issue Panda bonds before the end of April, with the government only awaiting the go-ahead from China’s National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (Nafmii).

Deputy Treasurer Erwin D. Sta. Ana told reporters on Tuesday that the government is likely to issue its Panda bond float on or before end-April, as it is in the final stage of sorting out documentation requirements and only awaits internal approvals from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and from China’s Nafmii.

“Yes [April], well once we sort out the regulatory items then we can just look at the market. Most likely [after the Holy Week break] unless there are changes in the market…. We’re looking at that week [after Holy Week], although nothing’s final,” Sta. Ana said.

He explained that once all approvals are done, the BTr will then watch the market carefully to determine when it is most beneficial for the country to trigger the Panda

Earlier, National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon said the government is looking at an issuance of around a $500 million equivalent in renminbi for the Panda bonds, more than double its previous issuance of a $230 million equivalent in RMB.

She also pointed out that the float can be issued in multiple tranches with the BTr looking at three- and five-year tenors if they upsize the issuance.

“So we are looking at three and five years if ever we upsize the issue. [$500 million] equivalent in RMB,” de Leon said.

During the nondeal road show that the Philippines mounted in different parts of China earlier in the month, de Leon pointed out that the nondeal road show was met with strong interest as more than 500 Chinese participants attended the Philippine Economic Briefing, with a number of rural banks expressing interest in the country’s issuance of Panda bonds.

T-bonds auction

Meanwhile, the BTr fully awarded P20 billion during its auction for reissued 10-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds), as market appetite was seen to settle for longer-dated government securities on the back of the downtrend in inflation.

“It just shows market preference on the longer tenors, and this is primarily driven by the inflation print, last month’s print,” Sta. Ana said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) earlier reported that inflation continued to ease to 3.3 percent in March, falling within the target band of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The T-bond was awarded the full P20 billion on offer as bids for the IOU were more than twice oversubscribed at P46 billion.

The average annual rate for the security settled at 5.954 percent, which meant a 24.4 basis point decline compared to the previous auction rate of 6.196 percent.