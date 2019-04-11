Enderun hosts Leadership conference in the Age of Digital Transformation

Last updated on April 11th, 2019 at 09:38 pm

Enderun Colleges held the LEADX 2019 from March 27 to 28, 2019 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. With the theme Leadership and the “How To’s” of Digital Transformation, the LEADX 2019 conference armed future leaders with knowledge on how to run their businesses more effectively and provided practical insights in the areas of Human Resources, Sales and Marketing and Operations. Expert keynote speakers and panelists also shared their best practices and ideas to place participants on the path to become future leaders in today’s data-driven economy.

The Conference explored topics ranging from the ways on how to be a transformational leader in the digital age, practical strategies for boosting sales performance, effective marketing using social media platforms, operational efficiency using data analytics and virtual warehousing, methods of attracting and managing talents using today’s digital tools, a look into the future trends and technologies including artificial intelligence. The panelists and speakers present during the conference include:

Enderun Colleges Director of Digital Transformation Colin Christie

Hungry Workhorse Consulting President and CEO Reynaldo Lugtu, Jr.

AdSpark and Yondu Board of Directors and Globe Telecom Digital Ventures SVP Glenn Estrella

CSJ Consulting UX Expert Christian San Jose

The Referrers Chief Commercial Officer Deborah Davies

Google Cloud Enterprise Lead Ferdie Saputil

Cashalo General Manager Hamilton Angluben

Pointwest Technologies Corporation Head of Strategic Partners and Alliances and Analytics Association of the Philippines Chair of Analytics Framework Sherwin Pelayo

Amihan Global Strategies Founder and CEO Winston Damarillo

Southeast Asia Cypher Learning Director of Customer Success and Engagement Arlynne Roa-Awayan

Opal Portfolio Investments President and CEO and Fintech Global Resources, Inc. Board Director Imelda Tiongson

Home Credit Philippines Chief Marketing and Product Officer Franchette Chingcuanco-Cardona

Dentsu Aegis Network Philippines CEO Donald Lim

Energy Development Corporation Chief Transformation Officer Mario Domingo

HealthBlocks, Inc. and Ticket2Me Pte. Ltd. Co-Founder and MaroonStudios Inc. CEO and Founder James Tristan Mendoza

Digital Marketer and Customer Engagement Consultant Shen Acosta

UnionBank Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Operations Officer and Chief Transformation Officer Henry Rhoel Aguda

The event is in partnership with Amihan, Global Chamber Manila, SM Tickets, SMX Convention Center Aura, DV Tech Media Corp., Analytics Association of the Philippies, Philippine Hotel Owners Association, Inc., Tag Cash, ANC, CNN Philippines, Inquirer, Manila Bulletin, BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Inquirer Interactive, Philippine Primer, AsianNGO and WhenInManila.com.