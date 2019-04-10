Senate probe sought into Chinese intrusions in RP territory

Last updated on April 10th, 2019 at 12:54 am

The Senate, still on recess, is expected to open an inquiry soon as Congress reconvenes on May 20 to exercise its oversight functions in conducting an early inquiry into repeated recent incidents of Chinese naval intrusions in Philippine territory

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Senator Risa Hontiveros confirmed filing an enabling Resolution but no hearing date has yet been set as this still need to be formally referred to the appropriate Senate committees that will conduct hearings on the matter, soon as Congress reconvenes on May 20.

“Wala pa,” Hontiveros said, adding: “But I really hope that the resolution will be soonest referred to the committee at maitatawag na yung hearing na yun, so we could once again stand up to China, as we should.”

The Hontiveros Resolution specifically cited two incidents involving a 99-meter Chinese boat dredging sand in Lobo, Batangas said to be intended for a Hongkong runway extension project and the subsequent sighting of another Chinese vessel near Pagasa Island.

The Senator noted these incidents happened “in the middle of the still Build, Build, Build program (of the Duterte administration) not getting off the ground full steam ahead.”

She added:”Sira pa mga kalsada natin, baku-bako mga tulay natin. So what are we doing allowing a foreign vessel with reportedly Chinese workers on board to dredge millions of cubic meters of Philippine sand from a Philippine river way inside Philippine territory- Lobo is part of our inland rivers- to be used to lay on the runway of Hongkong International Airport.”

Sen. Hontiveros likened these parties involved in the two incidents to “vampires” operating in the dark. “Para silang bampira niyan no.”

She then wondered: “And why is our government not using a figurative stake to drive it into the heart of that vampire? And I, of course, refer here to our diplomatic and political victory at The Hague.”

The Senator learned that even the top local officials of Lobo were caught by surprise with the sudden arrival of the Chinese ship conducting dredging operation without permit from the provincial government.

“Imagine, Lobo itself, the Mayor, was surprised, didn’t know, that the dredger was going to show up and conduct that dredging operation,” Hontiveros said, adding: “The governor of Batangas himself said he did not issue a dredging permit kahit yung isang opisina ng DENR said they gave a permit to dredge.”

She also noted that an office of the Department of the Environment also said they did not issue any permit to export sand to China. “Wala silang inissue na permit to export. So parang butas-butas yung mga dokumento nitong vessel na ito to conduct what they ostensibly are supposed to do.”

While Hontiveros conceded that while dredging activities are “not illegal per se,” she asserted that these should be “covered by all the necessary documents, permits from the local government units concerned and of course from our national government agencies.”

“And may I say, kahit na ide-dredge ito para sa isang Philippine runway, magtatanong ang ating mga environmental movement. Lobo River, not only is an inland water deep in Philippine territory, it empties into the Verde Island Passage, which has been identified by environmental movements worldwide as at the center of the center of Marine Biodiversity in the whole planet. Yung Sulu na West Sea Triangle,” the Senator noted.

Moreover, Hontiveros said Lobo town officials also conveyed concerns that their dike may be affected by the Lobo River dredging activities by the Chinese vessels. “Not only does the Mayor of Lobo fear na yung dike nila baka magcollapse, it will affect the three hundred or so coral species in the Verde Island Passage. So hindi ito simpleng, parang batang nagdadampot ng isang dakot na buhangin na kinukutkot niya sa beach. Ililipat sa isang plane runway. No. We are talking here about Philippine territory, Philippine marine and land resources, sovereignty mula sa local government unit ng Lobo at Batangas pataas, and also the environmental sustainability.”

It was, however, pointed out during the CNN interview that the Chinese vessels could not be there if the contractor, Seagate Engineering and Build Systems, did not have prior permit and that at least seven barangays in the area “asked for funding” from this project as shown in the the council meeting granting approval of Seagate permit.

Hontiveros acknowledged reports reaching the committee that an office in the DENR granted a dredging permit but another office said they gave no permit to export the sand dredged from the area.

“One thing I hope that will be found out during the hearing is there is also a temporal disconnect with what the Seagate spokesman said. The approval was during a previous administration of the municipal government, previous mayor, with a previous council. Yung kasalukuyang mayor ang isang umalma. So that’s what Seagate has to square off with the Republic of the Philippines,” she added.