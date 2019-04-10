Naia prepares for Holy Week passenger rush

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deployed more than 50 officers to augment the present personnel complement at the arrival and departure areas of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (Naia) four passenger terminals in anticipation of the expected influx of overseas workers, tourists and balikbayans in the Lenten season.

“I have directed our Port Operations Division [POD] to implement stricter measures in screening all arriving and departing passengers and to ensure that enough manpower are available in our airports to service the needs of the traveling public,” Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Naia BI chief Grifton Medina disclosed that in compliance with Morente’s directive, he issued a memorandum preventing all BI airport personnel, terminal heads and duty supervisors, from going on leave from April 8 to 22.

“Except for meritorious or emergency reasons, no applications for vacation leaves will be entertained or acted upon by his office during the 10-day period,” he said.

As for the 50 more immigration officers temporarily reassigned to the Naia, Medina said the employees were picked from the main office and the different field, satellite and extension offices of the BI nationwide.

“We have also instructed members of our travel control and enforcement unit and border control and intelligence unit to double their vigilance during this critical period,” Medina added.

All of the veteran agents of several immigration units were directed to assist the frontline officers in monitoring arriving alien passengers in order to prevent the entry of undesirable aliens into the country.

They also remain on the lookout for suspected human-trafficking victims to prevent them from departing for their foreign destinations.

“We assure the public that we will do our best to foil attempts by these syndicates to take advantage of the holidays in sneaking their victims in or out of the country,” Medina said.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) put up help desk at the Naia Terminals 2, 3 and 4 to assist departing passengers bound for their respective provinces.

Miaa General Manager Ed Monreal also suspended all vacation leave of his subordinates to assist passengers and protect them from bad elements.

Monreal coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group has dispatched bomb and drug sniffing dogs in different areas of the premier airport to protect unwary passengers from harm from would-be terrorists.